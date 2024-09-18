As an unabashed adult Disney fan, here’s why everyone can get hyped for the Disney Adventure sailing from S’pore

Singapore is getting a Disney Cruise ship that will sail from Singapore from 2025 onwards.

And as Mothership’s resident Disney Adult, let me tell you how exciting it is to have a Disney Cruise ship in Singapore.

The Disney Adventure will include areas designed for adults, giving grown-ups their own unique Disney experience.

This is on top of all the other activities and areas that one could expect from a Disney cruise which would warm the hearts of families and children.

So, this cruise will have something for everyone across all ages.

With seven themed areas onboard, there will be something for dreamers, thrill seekers, heroes, and young at heart.

1. For the Marvel fans

For Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, you are in luck, as the Disney Adventure will see Deadpool’s debut on a Disney Cruise in a star-studded stage show, “Avengers Assemble”.

Guests can look forward to stunts and special effects that will leave them in awe as “Avengers Assemble” features an epic battle between Marvel Superheroes and Villains.

Joining Deadpool in the stage show will be heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, the Scarlet Witch, and Ms. Marvel battle villains like Loki, Red Skull, Taskmaster, and more.

2. Escapism

One of my favourite things about Disney is its ability to help me escape reality and transport me to a whole new world.

With seven themed areas on the Disney Adventure, guests are spoiled for choice.

Disney Discovery Reef will showcase stories like “The Little Mermaid”, “Lilo & Stitch”, and “Finding Nemo”, and guests can dine and shop in areas inspired by their favourite aquatic stories.

San Fransokyo Street, inspired by “Big Hero 6”, will be filled with interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

Wayfinder Bay is a poolside retreat that will feature the Pacific Islands-Inspired artistry of “Moana” and will offer views of the line where the sky meets the sea.

Town Square will be filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues, taking notes from beloved films like “Tangled”, “Cinderella”, “Frozen”, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and more.

Toy Story Place is an interactive playland where the “Toy Story” movies and shorts come to life. It also has water play areas for children to enjoy the days at sea.

Marvel Landing features new attractions and experiences that promise “Avengers-level adventure.”

At the heart of the Disney Adventure will be the Disney Imagination Garden, an immersive valley inspired by 100 years of Disney adventures.

It will feature colourful landscapes styled like paper cutouts that will transport guests into the pages of well-loved Disney stories.

The garden will be set against a three-deck-tall storybook castle art piece, the first of its kind onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

At the foot of the castle is a Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse topiary to complete the magic, which could make a Disney fan well up in tears (particularly this Disney fan).

There are even staterooms that overlook the Disney Imagination Garden, offering guests a unique view of stage shows at the Garden Stage (such as “Avengers Assemble”) and entertainment in the central area.

3. For adults and children

Beyond families looking for an endless array of fun, couples and adults can also indulge and relax on the Disney Adventure.

The ship will offer a range of luxury and leisure spaces designed with adults in mind, such as themed bars and lounges, upscale shopping experiences, relaxing spa and salon treatments, and a fitness center.

This would allow adults to fully immerse themselves in the Disney experience, unabashedly embrace their inner child.

If you are travelling with children, do not worry.

The cruise will offer three different clubs for kids, tweens and teens where specially trained Disney staff will help fill their day with fun and adventure.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club is a uniquely-themed club for kids aged three to 10 that has fun-filled activities as well as meet their favourite characters.

For the young ones aged 11 to 14, the Edge will feature video games and activities for tweens to occupy their time.

There is also an exclusive teen club, Vibe, where teens aged 14 to 17 can enjoy music, movies and interactive games.

4. Food

A cruise would not be complete without food.

The Disney Adventure will feature numerous themed eateries and dining areas with various cuisines.

For example, the Disney Imagination Garden will feature two quick-service eateries inspired by the animated worlds of “The Jungle Book” and “Moana”.

Mowgli's Eatery, inspired by "The Jungle Book," will serve Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and regional dishes with a Disney twist.

Gramma Tala's Kitchen, with decor inspired by the Pacific Islands and "Moana," will offer a menu showcasing flavours from the Pacific and Asia.

Beyond such themed eateries, guests can expect a Disney twist on the food offered, such as Mickey-themed waffles and treats inspired by some of their favourite Disney shows.

5. Interactions that will warm your heart

Meeting and greeting Disney characters is one of my favourite parts of any Disney trip.

The interactions with characters around the ship will always be wholesome and memorable.

Each character will bring their own unique personality to life and just add a sprinkle of magic to the whole Disney experience.

Guests will get the chance to interact with some of their favourite Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters on board the Disney Adventure, creating a core Disney memory that would make the whole cruise more magical.

If you are still unconvinced, here is one of my favourite interactions with Disney’s favourite chipmunks, Chip and Dale, which left me with the biggest grin.

The Disney Adventure will set sail for three- and four-night voyages with only days at sea, leaving guests to explore the ship and all it offers.

As we get closer to its sail dates, you can sign up for the Disney Adventure newsletter to get all the latest updates at disneycruise.sg/adventure.

So, get excited and prep those Mickey ears for the Disney Adventure in Singapore.

This ad by Disney Cruise Line made the writer start preparing all her outfits for the cruise.

Top photos by Disney Cruise Line