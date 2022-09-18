Back

S'porean man found 1 day after going missing while hiking in Johor forest

He was found safe and only sustained minor injuries.

Syahindah Ishak | September 18, 2022, 07:30 PM

Events

A Singaporean man who went missing after hiking at Hutan Simpan Panti Timur in Kota Tinggi, Johor was found on Sunday (Sep. 18) afternoon.

Reported missing on Sep. 17 afternoon

The man, who has been identified as Jason Ren Jie, was reported missing on Saturday (Sep. 17), according to a statement issued by the Kota Tinggi district police.

Image via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

While the statement did not disclose his nationality and age, Malaysian media reported that he is a 33-year-old Singaporean.

CNA also confirmed that Jason is a Singaporean "in his 30s".

The Singaporean's hiking companion, a Malaysian man, alerted local authorities that he was missing at around 3:30pm on Sep. 17.

A search and rescue team from Batu Ampat police station was subsequently dispatched to the location.

The operation was assisted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, as well as the Forestry Department.

As of 11:30pm on Sep. 17, authorities were unable to locate Jason.

The search and rescue operation, which was suspended temporarily as the area was too dark, resumed the next morning (Sep. 18).

Was found on Sep. 18 afternoon

In a statement on Sep. 18, authorities said they received a call at around 2:20pm that day by a member of the public who claimed Jason was spotted at the 52km-mark of the Kota Tinggi-Mersing highway.

A response team was mobilised to the location and Jason was found safe, and only suffered minor injuries.

Image via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

Image via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

Authorities added that Jason was conveyed to Kota Tinggi Hospital for medical treatment and will be released to the Forestry Department for further action as he did not obtain a permit to enter the forest reserve.

Top images via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/Facebook.

