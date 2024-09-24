Live: 'I plead guilty': Former transport minister Iswaran pleads guilty to criminal charges after Prevention of Corruption Act charges amended

The trial of former transport minister S Iswaran, 62, will begin on Tuesday (Sep. 24).

Here's how the action went down at the Supreme Court.

10:45am

"I plead guilty," says Minister of Transport S Iswaran.

The prosecution is reading out the Statement of Facts.

Iswaran is pleading guilty to five charges: Four charges under section 165 of the Penal Code, an offence of a public servant obtaining any valuable thing "without consideration" from a "person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant. The fifth charge is for obstruction of justice under section 204A of the Penal Code.

10:00am

After High Court Justice Vincent Hoong, who is presiding the trial, enters the courtroom, Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong addresses the court, stating that the prosecution will be proceeding on five charges.

Two of the charges, which used to be offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, have been amended to offences under section 165 of the Penal Code, an offence of a public servant obtaining any valuable thing "without consideration" from a "person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant.

30 other charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

Davinder Singh said that, given the new developments, Iswaran might be "taking a certain course of action".

In court lingo, "taking a certain course of action" typically means that the accused will be considering to plead guilty.

9:45am

Iswaran is seated in the dock and looking sullen.

The courtroom is filled with people, with more than 40 members of the public sitting in the public gallery.

To accommodate more people, courtroom staff has brought in extra seats.

9:20am

Iswaran arrived at the Supreme Court at around 9:20am.

He was swarmed by the reporters outside the court as he arrived.

When reporters asked about his thoughts on the trial, Iswaran did not reply.

He gave a slight wave and said, “Thank you everybody”.

9:00am

Senior Counsel Davinder Singh arrives. He's representing Iswaran for the trial.

8:30am

A member of the public, Leong, 70, told Mothership he managed to get ticket number 17 at 7:30am.

He woke up at 6am to come for the trial.

Leong said he turns up to see high-profile cases and is a fan of Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, Iswaran’s defence lawyer.

“I want to see how the defence lawyer put up the case for him… because Davinder Singh is a top lawyer. So that’s what attracts me here. If he handles the case, I’ll try and attend.”

Sim, a retiree, came at 6:25am and got ticket number 5.

Sim wants to know how offences under Section 165 will be handled because it has implications for public servants receiving gifts.

“Coming to the Supreme Court is the best place to get an answer,” he said.

7:54am

Iswaran’s wife, Kay Mary Taylor, arrived at the Supreme Court at around 7:54am.

Members of the media were gathered outside the Supreme Court building.

A few barricades have been set up, with police regularly patrolling the area.

7am

The Supreme Court began distributing tickets after 7am to members of the public. Admission is strictly by tickets only.

45 are allowed to attend the trial.

Large packs of members of the media can be seen outside the building.

Background

Iswaran’s case came to light when CPIB found information during another investigation.

This started a quiet investigation in May 2023, and then-PM Lee was alerted to it on May 29, 2023.

On Jul. 5, 2023, CPIB told then-PM Lee they had attained adequate information to launch a formal investigation into Iswaran. The PM gave the director of CPIB his concurrence to launch a formal investigation.

Iswaran was subsequently arrested by CPIB on Jul. 11, 2023, on the same day as billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng.

Both were subsequently released on bail.

Iswaran was instructed to take a leave of absence until CPIB’s investigations are completed.

He had no access to official resources and government buildings during his leave of absence.

On Jan. 18, 2024, Iswaran was handed 27 charges pertaining to corruption and obstructing justice.

He pleaded not guilty and released a statement saying, “I am innocent and will now focus on clearing my name.”

He was then handed eight new charges on Mar. 25, bringing the total number of charges to 35.

According to the new charges, Iswaran allegedly obtained bottles of whisky, golf clubs and a Brompton bicycle from one Lum Kok Seng, whom Iswaran knew to be concerned in business transacted which had a connection with his official function as Minister for Transport.

Iswaran also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

On May 8, 2024, the High Court granted Iswaran’s request for a joint trial for all criminal charges against him.

More than 50 witnesses have been listed for the trial, including Ong.

Iswaran then made three bids for the prosecution to hand over all the statements of the witnesses it intends to call at trial.

However, these were all rejected, CNA reported.

Iswaran’s trial was initially set to begin on Sep. 10.

However, it was postponed to Sep. 24 after a joint request by Iswaran’s legal team and the prosecution, according to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

