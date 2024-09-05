Back

Iswaran's trial postponed from Sep. 10 to Sep. 24

A joint request by the prosecution and Iswaran, according to the AGC.

Matthias Ang | September 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

The trial of former Transport Minister S Iswaran has been postponed from Sep. 10 to Sep. 24.

A spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Chambers said:

"The parties had jointly requested the court to adjourn the start of the hearing for PP v S Iswaran to Sep. 24, 2024, and because it was a joint request, the court acceded to it."

Iswaran currently faces a total of 35 charges, comprising 32 counts of obtaining valuables as a public servant, two counts of corruption and one of obstructing justice.

More than 50 witnesses have been listed for the trial, including property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, whom Iswaran is accused of corruptly obtaining gratification from.

Iswaran's legal team is led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

