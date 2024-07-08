Crocodile spotted cruising in waters near Yishun Dam

A video of a crocodile gliding through the waters near Yishun Dam has gone viral on Facebook.

Having accumulated over 800 shares since it was posted on Jul. 8, the video was uploaded by one Wilson Toh, who said he had spotted the creature this morning.

The short clip, which was filmed facing the Straits of Johor, showed the lengthy reptile swimming a distance away from the shore of the dam.

Only one species of crocodile inhabits Singapore's waters — the estuarine crocodile, also known as the saltwater crocodile.

In October 2023, a crocodile was spotted basking in the sun near Marina East Park.

It was subsequently trapped and "humanely put down" for public safety by the National Parks Board (NParks).

It was explained that the animal could not be relocated as there was a risk of it returning to the location where it was captured.

More about crocodiles in Singapore

Estuarine crocodiles are native to Singapore and listed locally as "Critically Endangered", according to the Singapore Red Data Book.

The estuarine crocodile is one of the largest crocodile species in the world and can grow to more than 5m in length.

Because they are cold-blooded, they rely on external sources of heat like the sun to warm up.

While their range has been mostly limited to Sungei Buloh, they have been spotted in other parts of Singapore like East Coast Park, off Pasir Ris beach, and West Coast Park.

One individual was also caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir, of which Yishun Dam is a part of.

What to do if you see a crocodile

Members of public are reminded to take their own safety precautions when engaging in open water activities.

Warning signs and advisory notices have been posted at areas where these animals are most often seen, such as Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Exclusion measures, such as fences, have been implemented where necessary to ensure visitor safety.

According to NParks, you should stay calm and back away slowly if you encounter a crocodile.

NParks advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

If you come across a crocodile in an unlikely place, you can call NParks on 1800-471-7300.

