Pet-friendly restaurants, a spa & cafes with good vibes: Why you should check out Clarke Quay in the day

You might think of CQ @ Clarke Quay as a place that you only visit for its various bars and nightspots.

After all, the CQ area is usually crowded at night with people looking to catch a drink or two to unwind after a long day of work.

But what if we told you that CQ actually has plenty of things for you to indulge in during the day as well?

The riverside hub celebrated its official reopening on Apr. 26 with an immersive drone show and performances.

Here’s what we found during a recent afternoon saunter around CQ following its opening.

Plenty of new eateries and lunch deals

CQ now comprises three zones:

The Warehouses (Block B) The Circuit (Blocks C & E) The Riverfront (Blocks A & D)

First up, there are many new restaurants located around CQ, with some offering unique lunch deals.

These include the newly opened POCHA! Korean Street Dining with a K-lunch set for S$13.90, and Nana Thai Royale with a one-for-one lunch promo:

If you are keen to indulge yourself a little more, there’s also Red House Nanyang Seafood Restaurant, one of Singapore’s oldest seafood joints.

Highly rated on its menu is the restaurant’s signature Red House Chili Crab or the outlet-exclusive giant grouper, with different cooking methods recommended for various parts of the massive fish.

In addition, if you’re craving wholesome eats and acai bowls, look no further than iNCREDi Bowl, or complete your dining experience by treating yourself to Overscoop’s gelato and croffles.

A spa to unwind at

Natureland Spa. Therapy offers a tranquil escape, tucked away along the riverfront at Block A.

The spa is open from 9am to 10:30pm, with prices starting from S$32.70 for a guasha session.

Other services include a 30-minute foot reflexology session for S$38.15 and a four-in-one 30-minute therapy session for S$43.60.

Note that all of these prices are member prices.

New cafes and supermarkets with an experiential twist

If you're looking for a place to chill in the afternoon, why not check out Swee Lee Clarke Quay?

Here, you can examine musical instruments and vinyl records on sale, with a listening corner to boot.

On top of that, the store also comes with an in-house cafe and bar that serves coffee, snacks, cocktails, beer and even wine.

The retail section operates from 12pm to 9pm daily, while the cafe and bar is open from 10am to 10pm everyday.

Also newly opened is Home Singapore, an innovative duo concept cafe which serves brunch food in the day, and transforms into a live music lounge by night.

Last but not least, check out FairPrice Finest’s first heritage-inspired experiential store.

Here, the supermarket houses a dining hall and even a cocktail bar serving up heritage cocktails, and old-school snacks such as kacang puteh.

Indoor roller skating rink with candy bar and arcade

If you are looking to do something a little more active, don’t miss The Xperience pop-up – an indoor roller skating rink with a White Rabbit cafe.

The pop-up is set to run until Jul. 31, 2024, and is open from 12pm to 10pm, from Sundays to Thursdays and from 12pm to 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

Each ticket entitles a patron to a two-hour time slot and roller skate rental.

The tickets can either be purchased at the door, or via Trip.com.

The White Rabbit cafe serves various White Rabbit-inspired desserts, alongside a White Rabbit candy bar which features eight iconic White Rabbit flavours.

These candies are priced at S$5 per 100 grams.

If you are looking to practise your vocals, there’s K.Star Karaoke with its psychedelic funky decor where you can sing your heart out.

The place runs from 2pm to 3am from Sundays to Thursday, and from 2pm to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

CQ is now pet-friendly

If you are a pet owner, the good news is that CQ now offers pet hydration bays, waste bins, designated 'parking' zones for dogs, and even pet-friendly riverfront dining options.

There are also upgraded fans that emit evaporative cooling mists to keep both owner and pet cool in the roiling heat.

Instagrammable spots with a nostalgic twist

On top of that, you’ll find Instagrammable photo spots around CQ that reflect the area’s unique architecture and rich heritage.

One such spot is the mural that fronts the Warehouses’ zone (Block B).

A joint artwork created by local artists Yip Yew Chong and tobyato, this gorgeous mural took about a month to complete and was inspired by the area’s rich history as a trading port for firewood.

Time to pay a visit to CQ for lunch.

This sponsored article made this writer realise how attractive CQ is, even in the day.

Left photo by Mothership, right photo by CQ @ Clarke Quay