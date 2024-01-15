With the rise in online scams, could cybersecurity be the next most in-demand career?

Digitalisation plays an integral part in our daily life.

However, it does have its drawbacks, and a big one is the rise of online scams.

In 2022, there were a total of 33,669 scams and cybercrime cases. This is an over 25 per cent increase from 26,886 cases in 2021.

The total amount lost from the 2022 scams accumulated to a whopping total of S$660.7 million.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just the elderly who fall for online scams. In fact, 53.5 per cent of these victims were people aged between 20 and 39 years old.

New problems call for new solutions, and one of these solutions is cyber security.

For the uninitiated, cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks and programs from digital attacks.

With advancements in technology, there has been an increased demand for cybersecurity professionals in Singapore.

Take a look at five career opportunities you can consider in the cybersecurity industry:

1) Cybersecurity consultant

A cybersecurity consultant advises clients on cybersecurity best practices, and assesses the security of clients’ IT systems.

They also prepare reports outlining security weaknesses and suggest improvements or solutions.

Recommended certifications:

CompTIA Security+

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

2) Incident responder

As its title suggests, an incident responder responds to cybersecurity incidents, analyses the extent of the damage and works on remediation plans.

They also work with the different teams to resolve incidents and prepare incident reports.

Recommended certifications:

CompTIA CySA+

Cisco Certified, CyberOps Associate

3) IT security administrator

An IT security administrator implements and maintains security solutions, on top of conducting regular system audits.

They also ensure compliance with security policies and assist in any security breach investigations.

Recommended certifications:

CompTIA Security+

Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

4) Penetration tester

A penetration tester conducts authorised simulated attacks on computers to identify vulnerabilities.

Then, they report their findings and recommend improvements to security systems.

A big part of the job is to also stay updated on the latest hacking strategies and tools.

Recommended certifications:

EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

5) Security analyst

Part of a security analyst’s job scope includes monitoring network traffic for anomalies, analysing security breaches and developing strategies on how to handle security incidents.

It is also their responsibility to keep up to date with the latest security technology and threats.

Recommended certifications:

CompTIA Security+

Cisco Certified, CyberOps Associate

Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC)

Security Essentials (GSEC)

This sponsored article brought to you by Vertical Institute has made the writer think twice before clicking into online links.

Top photo from Vertical Institute’s website