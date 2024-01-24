Tired of going to Japan or Korea? You can go to La Paz, Bolivia, for under S$2,700 in Mar. 2024

Singaporeans might have just returned from their December holidays, but it’s never too early to start planning for the next getaway.

The first long weekend after Chinese New Year 2024, which will last from Mar. 29 to 31, appears to be a good time to travel, as it coincides with the March school holidays.

If you want to go overseas but do not want to travel to mainstream countries like Japan or South Korea (since everyone will be there), one place you can consider is La Paz, the capital of Bolivia.

According to Skyscanner, an adult economy class plane ticket to the South American city only costs S$2,664, if you book a flight today (Jan. 24).

La Paz, where???

But why should you travel to a city more than 18,000km away from Singapore?

According to Basanth Sadasivan, a Singaporean who visited every country in the world by the age of 25, La Paz is worth visiting for its numerous Mezo-American monuments, in addition to its captivating scenery and local cuisine.

Basanth is one of the five “Everywhere Agents” at Skyscanner’s newly launched “Everywhere Agency”, which aims to provide you with information and tools that will help you plan your next getaway, especially to less travelled destinations, stress-free.

The initiative is powered by Skyscanner’s “Everywhere” search feature, which will present you with a list of destinations, ranked by price, after you click on the “Explore Everywhere” button or select “Explore everywhere” in the destination box (circled in red).

With “Everywhere Agency”, you can also book a one-on-one appointment with the five globe-trotting “Everywhere Agents”, and receive personalised recommendations for a unique travel experience beyond your usual destinations.

In the case of La Paz, towards the west of the city, you will be able to find the remains of the Tiwanaku civilisation, a powerful pre-Hispanic empire that once governed territories belonging to modern-day Peru, Chile, and Argentina, in addition to Bolivia.

One monument that is worth visiting is the Pyramid of Akapana, which originally featured seven superimposed platforms with stone retaining walls rising to a height of over 18m, according to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

Additionally, you can also travel up north and visit the Gate of the Sun located in Kalasasaya, which is made from a single slab of andesite cut to form a large doorway with niches on both sides.

Got any other recommendations?

Besides La Paz, there are also three cities that Basanth encourages aspiring travellers to explore in 2024.

Below is a rundown of these cities and why Basanth recommends them:

Cape Town, South Africa

Starting from Africa — if you enjoy hiking and observing wildlife, you should definitely consider visiting South Africa’s Cape Town.

One landmark of the city where you can cross both activities off your bucket list is Table Mountain National Park, which stretches through Cape Town.

Rising approximately 1,100m above sea level, the flat-topped sandstone mountain offers its visitors a panoramic view of the city, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Twelve Apostles mountain range.

Additionally, you can also catch a glimpse of unique wildlife at the national park, including cape mountain zebras, cape clawless otters, and African penguins, according to the park’s official website.

Naples, Italy

If outdoor excursions are your thing, you will likely also enjoy Naples, a city located in southwestern Italy.

According to Basanth, one of the places outdoor enthusiasts should check out is the area around Mount Vesuvius — whose eruption in 79 AD buried the Roman city of Pompeii.

In addition, you can also explore the Isle of Capri, an island that lies to the south of Naples, which is known for the Blue Grotto.

Svalbard, Norway

Finally, if you have had enough of Singapore’s heaty weather and are craving an escape, travelling to Svalbard, an archipelago located between mainland Norway and the North Pole, might be the answer.

According to Basanth, not only will you be able to participate in winter activities, such as dog sledding, at Svalbard, but you will also get to ride on cruises, which will allow you to view the icebergs around the island.

If you are lucky, you will be able to see polar bears and seals who live on the icebergs, too.

With that said, the scenery of Svalbard will continue mesmerising you even after dark.

In addition to the sunsets, you can also catch the northern lights on the archipelago on clear days, said Basanth.

Can share more?

If you are keen to learn more about these cities above (or anywhere around the world), you should definitely consider booking a one-on-one virtual appointment with Basanth and his fellow Everywhere Agents at Skyscanner — for free.

At the session, which will last 10 minutes, you can ask any questions you have and receive recommendations tailored to your liking.

For example, if you love the vibe of Bangkok but have been thinking of travelling to somewhere new, all you need to do to find your next ideal destination is to ask the agents, “Where else in the world might I find a vibe similar to Bangkok without visiting the city again?” at the session.

Already have a question in mind? You can make a booking here.

Everywhere Guide boleh

Alternatively, you can also check out the tips offered by Basanth and his fellow Everywhere Agents by using the Everywhere Guide widget.

Under the widget, you can select a question from the list of frequently asked travel questions, such as, “Where should everyone try a once-in-a-lifetime activity?”

Once you select your question, you will see suggested destinations recommended by the Everywhere Agents, together with their reason for recommendation.

Additionally, you will also see the price breakdown for a trip to each destination during your intended travel period — handy for planning.

If everything is all set, you can book your tickets and hotels straight away by clicking on “see flights” and “see hotels”.

Convenient.

The world is your oyster with “Everywhere” search

Finally, if you do not have anything you are particularly looking for in your next holiday destination and prefer to do your own research, you can always explore your options by using Skyscanner’s “Everywhere” search feature mentioned earlier.

You can select any month in 2024 as your departing and returning dates if your travel time is flexible.

For instance, if you are thinking of travelling around the Good Friday long weekend, you can put March 2024 in the “Depart” box, and April 2024 in the “Return” box.

From there, you will be shown all the destinations around the world ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive in terms of ticket prices if you are travelling between March and April 2024.

You can also find the destinations that are trending amongst travellers by clicking on the “trending” tab at the top of the webpage.

Here’s to a year of adventures ahead.

