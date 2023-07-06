Beat the heat with these reliable Japanese brand ceiling fans, great for S’pore homes

In the past months, you might have read news about Singapore’s super hot weather.

Yes, it’s been really, really hot.

As someone who doesn’t usually like to switch on the air-conditioner in my home, it was almost impossible not to do so as just switching on my fan just wasn’t cooling enough.

Yet switching on the air conditioning for extended periods of time is not a long term solution as it will incur higher electricity bills.

So how?

What if I don’t want to spend so much on air conditioning, yet still enjoy the same comfort it provides?

Long-term fans

You might recognise KDK, a popular Japanese fan brand in Singapore.

My family is a big fan (pun intended) of the brand, as you can tell by the number of fans we have in our home:

In 2021, the brand marked its 25th anniversary of being distributed in Singapore by Capital Distributors.

According to their website, KDK has also been a leader of innovative and advanced “wind” and “air” technology since 1909.

It aims to be a specialist in fans, as well as provide premium products to improve indoor air quality in their customers’ homes worldwide.

As my family has been using KDK’s trusty standing fans for years, news of their legacy in Singapore came as no surprise to us.

And with the country’s (sometimes) insane weather, these fans have become an essential part of our daily lives.

The KDK Airy

Other than standing fans, KDK has other fan types, such as the newly-launched KDK Airy Ceiling Fans.

These DC fans have a 3D blade design that ensures minimal noise, dimmable LED lights, as well as a Wi-Fi control function through the KDK Ceiling Fan app.

They also have a reverse mode that allows the drawing and circulation of cool air from your air conditioner if you have it switched on.

Those who are looking to upgrade to ceiling fans, move into a new place or carry out renovations will be pleased to know that KDK Singapore is currently having a promotion for their Airy fans until Aug. 31, 2023.

Wind Wind Bundles

With KDK’s Wind Wind bundles, you can save up to more than 20 per cent on your purchase, as well as enjoy free shipping of the fans to your place.

The fans also come with two years of extended warranty.

This bundle comes with two E48GP, which you can get for S$898 (Usual Price: S$1,156).

This model comes with adjustable LED lighting and can be WiFi-controlled.

It is available in two colours, white and brown.

Find out more about the other KDK Wind Wind Bundles here.

As a longstanding fan of KDK, these discounted bundles made me consider upgrading the standing fans in my home to these windy and stylish ones.

After all, a good fan is one of the most affordable ways to stay comfortable in the tropical heat.

This sponsored article was brought to you by Capital Distributors, the sole distributor of KDK in Singapore. It made the writer tempted to buy their fans now.

Top images via Instagram - @sherlynchanwp, @daprayer, courtesy of KDK Singapore

All other images courtesy of KDK Singapore unless stated otherwise.