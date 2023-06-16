Get up to 25% off ZALORA, JD Sports, iShopChangi, Lovet & more when you pay with ShopBack PayLater

Residents of Singapore will now have one more thing to look forward to in the latter half of the month other than the upcoming public holiday, Hari Raya Haji.

Homegrown brand ShopBack will be launching its Sp*rking Good Sale from Jun. 23 to 26, where you can enjoy up to 25 per cent off items across brands such as ZALORA, JD Sports, iShopChangi, and Lovet when you pay with ShopBack PayLater.

The full list of participating brands can be found here.

During the campaign period, you can also enjoy a flash promo dropping every day at 12pm, which will deduct S$25 off your bill if you hit the minimum spending of S$50.

If you are thinking of getting the most bang for your buck, it might be a good idea to claim the flash promo before Jun. 23 and get ready to check out at 12pm daily, as the quantity for the flash promo is limited.

But wait, there’s more.

Mothership readers who are new to ShopBack PayLater can enjoy S$20 off their bills with no minimum spending after redeeming an exclusive promo code.

All you need to do is to key in the promo code, MOTHERSHIP20, claim the promo before Jun. 23, and make sure you are amongst the first 100 users to check out with the code, as the quantity is limited.

A step-by-step guide on how to redeem the code can also be found below:

Keen to take advantage of these deals but don’t know what to buy from the participating brands?

Here are some shortlisted products for your consideration:

ZALORA

Zalia textured lace long kebaya set

Original price: S$129.90

Get 15 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater if you have never used it on ZALORA

In case you still haven’t picked out your Hari Raya Haji outfit, when would be a better time to purchase one than today?

With this delicate blue kebaya set, you will bring freshness everywhere you go, especially amidst Singapore’s hot summer days.

Crosslinked swimsuit

Original price: S$82.90

Get 15 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater if you have never used it on ZALORA

Speaking of the temperature, the upcoming weeks will be quite warm and dry, with daily temperatures reaching as high as around 35°C on days with less cloud coverage, according to the weather forecast.

If you are thinking of beating the heat by jumping into a pool, this new swimsuit might just be what you need.

The unique cross-neck design of the sleeveless one-piece will add an element of elegance to your time underwater.

You can browse ZALORA’s offerings here.

Besides the discount, you can also get an additional 4 per cent Cashback through ShopBack.

iShopChangi

Bundle of two Choya Yuzu 750ml & Choya Golden Ume miniature 50ml

Original price: S$69.90

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

For those who prefer to celebrate the weekends and the public holiday with alcohol, you will be glad to know that you can now purchase your favourite drinks without breaking the bank.

One worthy addition to your celebration might be the Choya Yuzu, which is made with yuzu citrus grown on Japan’s Shikoku island.

Without containing any acidulants, flavourings, colourings, or artificial sweeteners, the Japanese alcohol will go nicely with dishes such as shrimp rolls and chicken rice, as mentioned on iShopChangi.

Similarly, the Golden Ume miniature is also made with Nanko ume fruit grown in Japan without adding any artificial additives.

Hendrick's Gin 700ml

Original price: S$93

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

Alternatively, if you like alcohol with a floral aroma, Hendrick’s Gin might be what you are looking for.

The smooth yet balanced alcohol will leave you with a lingering taste of cucumber and rose, as mentioned on iShopChangi.

You can check out iShopChangi’s full catalogue here.

Even if you are not travelling, you can still enjoy the items at tax-absorbed prices, according to the brand.

JD Sports

Adidas Originals Ozweego

Original price: S$179

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

If you are thinking of welcoming the second half of the year with your best foot forward, this pair of Ozweego from Adidas Originals might be worth considering.

The sneakers, which are only available at JD Sports, feature a midsole that is made from soft, responsive foam, providing you with cushioned comfort on every step you take.

Black Nike Blazer Mid ’77

Original price: S$189

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

Guys, and particularly those who are into the vintage scene, can also check out this pair of heritage sneakers, which were originally introduced in 1972 as a basketball shoe.

The exposed foam on the tongue, the leather in the upper, and the rubber outsole with herringbone pattern not only make them easy to style but also make it easy to clean, according to JD Sports.

You can shop JD Sports online here, through which you can enjoy an additional upsized Cashback of 10 per cent.

Alternatively, you can also choose to enjoy the discounts in its physical stores.

Lovet

BBT basic crew neck - cropped (ash grey)

Original price: S$29.90

Not your average cut-out jeans (black)

Original price: S$39.90

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

Love that casual street look, especially after a hectic working week? This crew neck top and cut-out jeans might just be what you are looking for.

Specifically, the jeans will ensure that you are enveloped in comfort while showing your personality to the world as they are made from soft cotton jersey material.

Joanne pleated cami top (white)

Original price: S$34.90

Chrisley column slit maxi skirt (moonstone)

Original price: S$39.90

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

For those of you who are hustling girl bosses, you can also check out this maxi skirt, which features an adjustable side slit zipper, allowing you to decide whether this skirt is for work or play.

You can also complete the minimalist yet elegant look by pairing it with the Joanne pleated cami top in white.

You can find other pieces carried by Lovet here.

Alternatively, you can also head down to their store at Jewel Changi B1-235/236 to check out the pieces — while enjoying the promotion.

Boarding Gate

Conwood pioneer PC131N polycarbonate expandable upright luggage - sage green (28″)

Original price: S$199

Get 15 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

It’s never too early to start planning for your year-end trips, so it’s never too early to buy a spacious yet durable suitcase to carry with you.

This expandable luggage from Conwood, which handle comes with three height adjustments, will not only allow you to maximise your baggage allowance but also help you maintain a good posture when travelling.

You can check out Boarding Gate’s full catalogue here or visit them in-store to enjoy the deal.

XNDO

Japanese Chicken ZERO™ Rice

Original price: S$10.50

Get 25 per cent off with ShopBack PayLater

Last but not least, for those of you who are trying to manage your weight but don’t necessarily want to go on a diet, here’s one more option for you: ready-to-eat meals by XNDO

According to the brand, this high-protein meal is fully loaded with tender chicken, potatoes, and dried mushrooms simmered in seasoned sauce.

It is also served with ZERO™ Rice, which is certified to be low in Glycaemic Index and is even suitable for people with diabetes.

You can eat the meal straight from the pocket or heat it in a microwave or hot water.

You can find out more about XNDO and its offerings here or use the promo in-store.

