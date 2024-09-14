Man driving from Johor to Tuas on dark, stormy night claims he saw 'lady in black' in his car's rear seat

While driving back to Singapore from Johor, Malaysia via the Second Link on Sep. 14, a man suddenly felt a strange presence in his car.

The incident spooked him enough that he took to a social media platform to share about his experience.

During 4am storm

In response to Mothership's queries to find out more about his encounter, the 44-year-old driver, who declined to be identified, said the incident occurred at around 4am during the pre-dawn heavy rain on Saturday morning while he was on the road.

He said he looked at his rear view mirror and saw a figure in his left rear passenger seat.

The "lady in black" was fully covered, and appeared to be wearing a tudong, the driver said.

He added that he got "goosebumps" upon noticing the figure.

Did not dare to turn around

In total, he looked at the rearview mirror twice to confirm what he saw, but did not dare to turn around.

When asked if he would have turned to look at the supposed entity face-to-face, he quipped: "Who in the right [mind] would turn around and see?"

The distance of the portion of the Second Link bridge that runs over the waters between Singapore and Malaysia is less than 2km long.

"The strangest encounter"

The figure disappeared around halfway across the bridge, the man said.

Despite being frazzled by what he saw and felt, the man did not stop his vehicle mid-journey.

He only alighted from his car and opened the rear door to check the interior the moment he reached the Singapore customs at Tuas Checkpoint.

His actions were spotted by an officer, the driver claimed.

"The customs officer asked what happened, and I explained to him," the driver said.

Instead of responding with incredulity or suspicion, the driver said it was explained to him that he was not the only one with this sort of experience apparently: "[The customs officer] said it happened before and that stretch of road is 'dirty' [as] there were many, many fatal accidents lately."

But that appeared to be the end of the strange encounter.

The driver said he is good now, which was about 12 hours following his encounter.

"Drive safely guys," he added.

Uncanny sightings

Reports of supernatural sightings along quiet roads aren't uncommon.

In June 2023, a ghostly figure was seen standing on the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru, near Woodlands Checkpoint.

And last February, a Singapore bus driver spotted a figure in surveillance footage while working the graveyard shift — only to find nobody there.

On the other hand, not every uncanny sighting is necessarily supernatural.

One woman in Malaysia was arrested after she made eerie noises and pretended to be a ghost, allegedly in an attempt to extort money from drivers.

And in February 2024, a reflection of the interior of a public bus was mistaken to be a pontianak resting on top of a van in Yishun.

Top image from @deslack/X & Mothership