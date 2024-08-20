Back

M'sia woman, 31, who made eerie noises & pretended to be a ghost to allegedly extort money from drivers, arrested

She would jump onto the road and startle drivers.

Belmont Lay | August 20, 2024, 07:06 PM

Malaysia police have arrested a 31-year-old woman who allegedly accosted drivers on the road and pretended to be hurt.

Her arrest comes three weeks after footage appeared showing a person approaching a vehicle on the road.

The antics led to the woman being labelled a "ghost" as her sudden movements and appearance startled drivers, surprised by an entity appearing out of nowhere.

The woman, reportedly homeless, had been sought by police ever since a video of her was shared widely online on Jul. 27.

She was caught on camera around Jalan Austin Heights Utama in Johor Bahru.

@mothershipsgThe “ghost” sightings were reported to be around Jalan Austin Heights Utama in Johor Bahru. #malaysia #msia #sgnews #fyp♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator

Police said she would kick the vehicles, and apparently feign injury to demand money from drivers as compensation.

Apprehended

She was apprehended on Aug. 17 at around 11pm.

The police chief in south Johor Bahru said preliminary investigations revealed the woman had pretended to be a "ghost" to frighten road users, New Straits Times reported.

Made "eerie noises"

A report of the official police statement made for incredulous reading.

As reported by NST, the police said during a press conference at the district police headquarters on Aug. 18:

"On Jul. 27, around 12.30pm, we received a viral video on social media showing an individual resembling a ghost intimidating public vehicles on the roadside.

We then conducted patrols to locate and apprehend her. However, we repeatedly failed as she fled swiftly.

Officers on duty reported that during the incidents, the woman would also make eerie noises.

However, we successfully arrested her yesterday and she is believed to have mental health issues,"

Malaysia police said the suspect had a criminal record as she had been fined RM1,000 (S$300) on Jun. 27, 2018.

He said preliminary urine tests showed the suspect tested negative for drugs and has been sent for a mental health examination.

The police chief urged road users who have been extorted by the suspect to come forward and file a police report.

"We hope that this arrest will alleviate public fear of going out at night and using the road," he added.

Top photo via New Straits Times & Shin Min Daily News

