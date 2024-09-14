Back

S'pore Paralympians cheered during open-top bus parade in town on Saturday

Supporters turned up on the streets to cheer the Paralympians on.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 2024, 05:28 PM

Singapore's Paralympians went on an open-top bus parade through the city on Saturday, Sep. 14.

They started their journey from the OCBC Aquatics Centre at about 11:30am, where 100 supporters cheered the athletes on.

Supporters were at the starting point and at various cheer points during their route around the city.

A total of 10 Paralympians who made up Singapore's contingent were on the open-top bus.

The athletes included double Paris Paralympics gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu and boccia silver medallist Jeralyn Tan.

The open-top bus passed through four "cheer points": Chinatown, Orchard Road, Serangoon Road and Victoria Street.

Supporters gathered in front of a painted mural featuring national athletes at the Victoria Street cheer point.

A similar bus parade was organised for Singapore's Olympians in August 2024 after Singapore secured a bronze medal via Maximilian Maeder in the kitefoiling event.

About Singapore Paralumpians' showing

Singapore's Paralympics campaign concluded with three medals: Two gold and one silver.

Yip won gold medals in the 100m backstroke S2 and 50m backstroke S2, winning the titles for the third consecutive Paralympics.

Tan clinched a historic boccia silver for Singapore in the women’s individual BC1 event, the country's first medal in the sport.

She is Singapore's fourth Paralympic medallist.

Yip, swimmer Theresa Goh and equestrian Laurentia Tan were previously bemedalled.

The three medals meant that Team Singapore bettered the two golds and one bronze at the 2016 Games.

All photos via Mothership

