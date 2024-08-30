Back

Yip Pin Xiu wins gold in Paralympics S2 100m backstroke

Another gold.

Julia Yee | August 30, 2024, 12:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has emerged champion in the 2024 Paralympics Games' 100m backstroke S2 event.

At the Paris La Defense Arena, Yip clocked a time of 2 minutes and 21.73 seconds, beating her closest competitor by 0.06 seconds.

Image via Olympics

This is Singapore’s first medal in this year's Paralympics Games.

Mexico’s Haidee Aceves (2:21.79) and Italy’s Angela Procida (2:24.48) claimed the silver and bronze respectively.

On Aug. 29, the 32-year-old had secured a spot in the finals by coming in first in the 100m backstroke S2 heats.

She pulled ahead of her competitors through the event and clinched a spot in the finals.

World record holder

While she did not secure a personal best timing, Yip still retains her top spot as world and paralympic champion for the 100m backstroke S2 event, with a time of 2:07.09.

She became the world record and paralympics record holder after clinching gold in the event at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Yip also currently holds the world record for the 50m backstroke S2.

She will next compete in the 50m backstroke S2 on Aug. 31.

Top image via @yippinxiu/Instagram & Team Singapore/Facebook

Jeju Air plane aborts landing in Japan due to Typhoon Shanshan, seen pulling up sharply

Scary.

August 30, 2024, 01:17 PM

Sterra said China-made water purifier was ‘Korean’, offered false discounts, apologises after CCCS probe

Sterra also falsely claimed that Singapore’s tap water is unsafe for direct consumption.

August 30, 2024, 01:13 PM

Missed ERP payment? Repay within 5-day window with no S$10 admin fee from Oct. 2024.

A new feature of ERP 2.0.

August 30, 2024, 01:00 PM

Ex-Mediacorp actress Tong Bing Yu denies accusations about 'deceiving money' & 'owing wages'

She had been accused on social media by Hong Kong star Anita Chui and another individual.

August 30, 2024, 12:54 PM

Construction worker, 35, dies after getting hit by reversing dump truck at Changi worksite

MOM is investigating the incident

August 30, 2024, 12:21 PM

Earn a chance (or double it) to win business class tickets to Morocco in Sep. 2024

Catch flights, not feelings.

August 30, 2024, 12:18 PM

Credit card details of Esso discount programme customers could be exposed due to ransomware attack

Esso's vendor's email to customers said no other info was affected, as far as the firm is aware.

August 30, 2024, 11:57 AM

Tipper truck topples along West Coast Highway, driver hurt

The truck was believed to have self-skidded.

August 30, 2024, 11:45 AM

M'sian coffee chain Zus Coffee opening outlet at Changi Airport T4

Oooooo yes.

August 30, 2024, 11:26 AM

Woman, 50, arrested for attempted armed robbery at Thomson Road restaurant with knife from table

She was arrested within nine hours of the report.

August 30, 2024, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.