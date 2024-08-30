Yip Pin Xiu wins gold in Paralympics S2 100m backstroke

Singaporean swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has emerged champion in the 2024 Paralympics Games' 100m backstroke S2 event.

At the Paris La Defense Arena, Yip clocked a time of 2 minutes and 21.73 seconds, beating her closest competitor by 0.06 seconds.

This is Singapore’s first medal in this year's Paralympics Games.

Mexico’s Haidee Aceves (2:21.79) and Italy’s Angela Procida (2:24.48) claimed the silver and bronze respectively.

On Aug. 29, the 32-year-old had secured a spot in the finals by coming in first in the 100m backstroke S2 heats.

She pulled ahead of her competitors through the event and clinched a spot in the finals.

World record holder

While she did not secure a personal best timing, Yip still retains her top spot as world and paralympic champion for the 100m backstroke S2 event, with a time of 2:07.09.

She became the world record and paralympics record holder after clinching gold in the event at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Yip also currently holds the world record for the 50m backstroke S2.

She will next compete in the 50m backstroke S2 on Aug. 31.

Top image via @yippinxiu/Instagram & Team Singapore/Facebook