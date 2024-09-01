Yip Pin Xiu 1st in Paralympics 50m backstroke S2

Yip Pin Xiu has done it again.

On Sep. 1, a mere two days after bringing home Singapore's first medal in the 2024 Paralympic Games, the swimmer re-entered the pool in the hopes of striking gold a second time.

Back home, Singaporeans watched the defending champion do just that, dominating the women’s 50m backstroke S2 final at the Paris La Defense Arena.

She came in first and claimed Singapore's second medal in the 2024 Games.

First again

Swimming in the fourth lane, the 32-year-old swiftly pulled ahead and maintained a solid lead.

She finished with a time of 1 minute and 5.99 seconds.

Though she didn't break her own record, she won the gold medal.

On a streak

Yip was the first out of the eight fastest swimmers from the women's 50m backstroke S2 heat on Aug. 31 that advanced to the final.

She remains the world and Paralympic champion with a record of 59.38, clocked during the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The swimmer earned her first medal in the women's 100m backstroke S2 on Aug. 30, after she emerged champion in both the heat and final stages.

She is also the world and Paralympic record holder for the women's 100m backstroke S2, with a time of 2 minutes and 7.09 seconds.

Yip's successive victories in the past couple of days add to her illustrious list of achievements.

She previously etched her name in the books by clinching Singapore's first ever Paralympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, and was even conferred the Meritorious Service Medal in 2016 for her efforts.

Yip yip hooray

