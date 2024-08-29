Back

S'porean Yip Pin Xiu 1st in Paralympics 100m backstroke heat, advances to finals

Yip yip hooray.

Julia Yee | August 29, 2024, 04:44 PM

Singaporean swimmer Yip Pin Xiu came in first in the women's 100m backstroke S2 event at the 2024 Paralympics Games on Aug. 29.

The 32-year-old started off with a strong lead in the fourth lane in the pool at Paris La Defense Area.

She continued to dominate, pulling well ahead of her competitors.

Although she did not break her 100m backstroke S2 world record of 2 minutes and 7.09 seconds, Yip still came in first with a time of 2:18.19.

Image via Olympics

Only the eight fastest swimmers from the heats will advance to the next round.

World record holder

A trail blazer in Singapore's para sports scene, Yip brought home the country’s first Paralympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

Apart from being the world record holder in the 100m backstroke S2, Yip also holds the world and paralympic record for the 50m backstroke S2, with a time of 59.38.

In light of her achievements, Yip was conferred the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Meritorious Service Medal) in 2016.

Image via @yippinxiu/Instagram

She has been named Sportswoman of the Year at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards three times, in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Yip is also set to compete in the women's 50m backstroke heats on Aug. 31.

Top image via Yip Pin Xiu Instagram

