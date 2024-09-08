S'pore ends 2024 Paris Paralympics campaign with 2 golds & 1 silver

On Sep. 7, Singapore's Para-athletes concluded their campaign at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

They will return to Singapore on Sep. 10 with two golds and one silver under their belts.

Singapore sent 10 para-athletes across six sports to represent the nation from Aug. 28 to Sep. 7, 2024.

Here is a summary of their journey at the 2024 Paralympics:

Swimming

Champion of the world Yip Pin Xiu won two gold medals in both the women's 100m backstroke S2 and women's 50m backstroke events.

She is Singapore's most decorated Para-athlete, with seven gold medals and one silver medal in the Paralympics.

Toh Wei Soong competed in the men's 100m backstroke S7 heats and finished ninth.

He finished eighth in both events for the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats and men's 50m butterfly S7 heats.

Sophie Soon came in seventh in the women's 100m breaststroke SB12.

Archery

In archery, Nur Syahidah Alim lost to Australian Lee Ameera 135-133, just missing out on the quarter-finals.

Shooting Sport

Chan Han Siong finished 10th out of 26 with a score of 561.

Athletics

Muhammad Diroy Bin Noordin finished ninth out of nine in the men's shot put F40 final with a distance of 8.68m.

Equestrian

Hilary Su finished 12th out of 13 in the individual event grade III with a score of 61.700.

Gemma Foo finished 11th out of 22 in the individual event grade I.

Laurentia Tan finished eighth overall in the individual freestyle event grade I, scoring 73.174 per cent.

In the team event, Tan, Su, and Foo placed 15th out of 16, finishing with a score of 198.108 per cent.

Boccia

Jeralyn Tan won Singapore's first ever Paralympic medal in boccia.

She came in second and won the silver medal after she lost to France's Aurelie Aubert 5-4.

Welcome home

Singapore's para-athletes will return home on Sep. 10, touching down at Changi Airport at 6am.

Top photos by SportSG/Eng Chin An