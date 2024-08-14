Heartwarming & proud to represent S'pore: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee & shuttler Yeo Jia Min

"It was an experience that I will never forget," said national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee, after a celebratory parade on Aug. 14 for Team Singapore athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite not winning any medals in her Olympic debut in Paris, Gan, 21, broke two national records during her 800m freestyle and 1,500m races.

Wonderful experience at the parade

Gan and nine other athletes waved from atop an open-top bus to supporters gathered at six cheer points on Aug. 14.

The mood was celebratory, with large crowds in attendance.

Following the parade, Gan told reporters that it was "a really wonderful experience”.

"I think I was very heartened, and it was very heartwarming to see all the Singaporeans rally together to support Team Singapore. It was an experience that I would never forget," she said.

At the Paris Olympics, Gan finished first in her 1,500m freestyle heat on Jul. 30 but missed out on the finals by one spot.

She also set two new national records for the 800m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle, respectively.

On her biggest takeaway from the Games, Gan told Mothership,

"I think it's being able to adapt to the conditions. Sometimes the bus could be delayed, or certain things just don't go your way. But I think to stay calm and be able to manage those conditions are paramount to performing well at the Games."

She added that she was "glad to be able to settle down and celebrate it all".

Choc muffin good, not great

On a more light-hearted note, Gan gave Mothership her low down on the viral Olympic chocolate muffin.

The muffin had previously earned rave reviews from other athletes on social media.

Gan said it was "pretty good" but did not wow her.

"I think I had very high expectations because of all the hype surrounding it, and it was good but not great," she said.

Next up for Gan will be a different type of challenge — graduating from Indiana University, where she is a student.

Then, she will look forward to the World Aquatics Championships in 2025.

It will be held from July to August 2025 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

'A lot of pride to be representing Singapore': Yeo Jia Min

Gan's compatriot and fellow Olympian Yeo Jia Min also chimed in with her thoughts following the parade on Aug. 14.

The 25-year-old shuttler told reporters that she initially had mixed feelings about the parade, saying, "I didn’t know if I should be up there and waving to everyone".

On Jul. 30, Yeo became the first Singaporean shuttler to progress to the Olympics knockout stages since 2012.

However, in the round of 16 match, she suffered a narrow defeat against Japan's Aya Ohori, losing 22-24 in the final game.

Nevertheless, Yeo reflected in the interview, "I think it’s more of our stories and spirit that is worth celebrating".

"Seeing so many coming in red and white and waving their flags brought me a lot of pride to be representing Singapore, and I once again felt that."

Top image by Mothership