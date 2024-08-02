S'porean swimmer Gan Ching Hwee, 21, sets new 800m freestyle national record, misses finals

Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee has set a new national record for the women's 800m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She clocked a time of 8:32.37, coming in seventh in the first heat.

However, she did not move on to the finals.

She ranked 11th overall, and only the eight fastest timings moved on to the finals.

Gan previously missed out on finals of the women's 1,500m by one spot despite winning in her heat.

However, she set a new personal best and a new national record with a timing of 16:10.13.

Katie Ledecky from the U.S. won gold in that event with a time of 15:30.02, setting a new Olympic record.

Gan still has the women's 4x100m medley relay that she will compete in with teammates Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim on Aug. 3

