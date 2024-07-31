Back

Badminton: Yeo Jia Min scores 2nd win at Paris Olympics to top group, makes it to last 16

She is the first Singaporean shuttler to do so since 2012.

Daniel Seow | July 31, 2024, 10:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min has punched her ticket to the last 16 at the 2024 Paris Olympics after topping her group with a second successive win on Tuesday (Jul. 30).

At the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, she breezed past Mauritius’ 93rd-ranked Kate Foo Kune 21-12, 21-6 in just 26 minutes.

Yeo, 25, is currently ranked 20th in the world.

Yeo had previously defeated Dorsa Yavarivafa from the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) in under 22 minutes on Jul. 27.

First S'porean shuttler in last-16 for over a decade

With her two group stage wins, Yeo has become the first Singaporean shuttler to progress to the Olympics knockout stages since Gu Juan, who achieved the feat in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

This is Yeo's second time representing Singapore at the Olympics.

It is the furthest that Yeo has progressed in the tournament.

Yeo is likely to face Japan’s 10th-ranked Aya Ohori, on Aug. 1 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ohori has come out on top in their last three head-to-head matches.

Other S'pore shuttlers at the Paris Olympics

Meanwhile, Singapore's former badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew scored his first win at the Paris Olympics with a 2-0 victory over Czech men's singles opponent Jan Louda on Jul. 29.

He will face El Salvador's Uriel Canjura on Aug. 1 at 2:20am (Singapore time).

If Loh wins, he will advance to the round of 16, which is further than his Tokyo 2020 run.

Shuttlers Terry Hee and Jessica Tan ended their debut Olympics campaign with a 2-0 win over U.S. shuttlers Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai on Jul. 29.

Unfortunately, the win was not enough for them to progress to the last 16 as they finished third out of four teams in their group.

Top image from sgolympics / Instagram

S'pore signs civil nuclear cooperation agreement with US, joins China, Russia & Indonesia

Singapore has not yet made a decision on the deployment of nuclear energy.

July 31, 2024, 02:17 PM

Car narrowly misses girl & man outside Endeavour Primary School after reversing into railing

Very close.

July 31, 2024, 01:50 PM

Beverage container return scheme to launch on Apr. 1, 2026 in S'pore, with over 1,000 return points

The launch date was moved back as the consortium of beverage producers took "more time than anticipated to submit a proposal".

July 31, 2024, 01:43 PM

S'pore residents can clear T3 immigration by using facial & iris biometrics without passport from Aug. 2024

Another convenience.

July 31, 2024, 12:33 PM

MOF's use of 'scary' & 'horrifying' AI-generated images on social media draw flak

One commenter likened the posts to scam ads.

July 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

Putien: Those who got food poisoning at ByteDance office didn't consume our food

It was reportedly one of the caterers providing lunch that day.

July 31, 2024, 12:03 PM

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas blames Israel for the death.

July 31, 2024, 11:44 AM

'Social enterprise model alone cannot shoulder' growth of Income Insurance, NTUC Enterprise says in new statement

The new clarification was issued five days after the initial one.

July 31, 2024, 11:27 AM

If you're not getting a S$850 GST voucher, who is? And why does your home's 'annual value' matter?

Explaining the August 2024 GST voucher.

July 31, 2024, 02:46 AM

M'sia badminton duo ends China's winning streak, shocks Paris Olympics

China has now lost twice in three days in 18 group stage matches.

July 30, 2024, 10:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.