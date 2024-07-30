Gan Ching Hwee wins Olympic 1,500m freestyle heat, sets new S'pore record, but misses finals by 1 place

Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee won her heats at the women's 1,500m freestyle event in the 2024 Olympics on Jul. 30, 2024.

This is Gan's debut event at the Paris Olympics.

Swimming against Kristel Kobrich from Chile and Sasha Gatt from Malta, Gan dominated the whole race as she was first off the block.

Gan maintained her lead and extended the distance between her and her other competitors as the race progressed.

After 30 laps, Gan finished first in her heat and clocked a time of 16:10.13.

Unfortunately, Gan's time was not fast enough to get her through to the finals.

She placed ninth overall, missing a spot in finals by just one place.

For the 1,500 freestyle event, the eight fastest swimmers from the heats will progress to the finals.

Gan is the first reserve for the finals as a potential replacement for any of the qualifiers who are unable to, or choose not to, swim in the finals.

New national record

Not only did Gan clock a personal best, she also set a new national record for the women's 1,500m freestyle event.

Previously, Gan's fastest time for the 1,500m freestyle was 16:10.61.

This was the timing that landed her an invitation from the swimming's global governing body to swim at the Olympics.

American swimmer Katie Ledecky currently holds the world record for the women's 1,500m freestyle with a time of 15:20.48.

Ledecky also holds the Olympic record of 15:35.35.

Gan will swim in two more Olympic events at the Paris games — the 800m freestyle, as well as the 4x100m relay medley event.

