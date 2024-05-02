I tried the Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste to see if it really makes my teeth whiter

When I look at my features, one aspect with which I am never the most comfortable is my smile.

Growing up, I was always aware of unusually sharp canines and getting braces was a luxury I could not afford.

My anxiety and insecurity about how my teeth and smile looked only grew when my caffeine addiction got the better of me, staining my teeth yellow.

So, when I was given the chance to try the Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste that whitens and brightens my teeth, I thought, “Why not?”

It could be the solution for me to continue enjoying my coffee while becoming more confident in my smile.

Colour theory

So, how does purple neutralise yellow?

Answer: Colour theory.

As purple and yellow are complementary colours, purple can correct yellow tones and create a neutralised whiter shade.

It is like how purple shampoos are used for those who bleach their hair blonde to keep the yellow tones at bay.

Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste uses this theory to give its users a gleaming brighter smile.

First impressions

I’ve come across purple toothpaste on my social media feeds, and the toothpaste looked daunting due to its colour and usual abrasiveness associated with a whitening toothpaste.

I was also weary, as my only knowledge of teeth whitening is from one episode of “Friends”, in which Ross whitened his teeth so much that they glowed under UV light.

With trepidation, I gave the Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste a try.

Unsure of what it would taste like, I was surprised by how minty, refreshing and gentle the toothpaste felt.

After brushing my teeth for two minutes (as per the instructions), I was surprised to see that they actually looked a little brighter.

I really liked how it was not overly white, and it brightened my smile to make it look natural.

Reading up a bit more on the product, I realised it contains High Clean Silica and Core-Shell SIlica ingredients, so the Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste does not simply correct the yellow tones of the teeth.

It also removes teeth surface stains, leaving me with a fresher and brighter smile.

It made me feel more comfortable with my smile as I felt confident to show off my teeth.

Making me beautiful

While you can instantly spruce up your look for important business meetings, you can incorporate the toothpaste into your everyday beauty routine.

Feel beautiful with your pearly whites when running important errands, meeting your friends or heading out for a coffee date.

As cringe as it sounds, the Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste got me feeling bejewelled as I could make the whole place shimmer.

Add this toothpaste to your daily routine and snag one at Shopee, Guardian, FairPrice, Lazada and Watsons.

If you spend a minimum of S$20 on Colgate Products, you can enjoy a S$30 Lovet, S$5 CapitaLand, or S$3 Playmade voucher.

