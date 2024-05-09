8 commonly overlooked issues & regrets S’poreans have about their home renovations

Whether you are getting a BTO, resale flat or private property, home renovations are a significant investment for homeowners.

However, not all homeowners are equipped to handle the challenges and blind spots during the renovation process due to a lack of experience dealing with such things.

From unreliable contractors who cut corners to dishonest interior designers who may not be fully transparent, there is a lot that can go wrong if you do not engage a trustworthy service provider to guide you.

To help you in your renovation journey, we spoke to eight interior firms on Qanvast that were awarded the SuperTrust badge to find out what are some commonly overlooked issues and regrets Singaporeans have about their home renovations.

Here’s what they shared.

Commonly overlooked issues during renovation

1) Importance of proper lighting design

According to T&T Design Artisan, homeowners often overlook the importance of proper lighting design.

While lighting may seem like a small detail, it can significantly impact the ambience, functionality, and overall feel of a space.

Even when thinking about stylish light fixtures, it’s important to consider the following factors:

Natural light sources

Task lighting for specific areas

The overall layering of light in different zones of the room

Failure to do so usually results in spaces that feel dim, gloomy, or poorly lit, impacting both the aesthetics and functionality of the space.

2) False ceilings that are hard to clean

Speaking of lighting design, Renologist advises against going for false ceilings that house different types of lights within it.

Some homeowners who are keen on installing false ceilings with light troughs (cove lighting) may overlook the fact that it can lead to dust accumulation.

The recessed component of false ceilings also makes it a perfect hideout for insects, geckos, and cobwebs, which would require effort to clean.

An alternative to project soft ambient lighting would be to install light strips with aluminium profiles and dust covers.

This achieves the same classy and luxurious lighting effect without the need for a recessed ceiling, making it much easier to maintain.

3) Not installing enough power sockets and measuring size of electrical appliances

Many homeowners do not factor in enough power sockets for electrical appliances as the cost of electrical work can be expensive.

However, having more power points is handy in reducing the use of extension cords from one corner of the house to another, U-Home Interior Design points out.

Apart from this, many homeowners tend to opt for what is trendy and neglect the little details about themselves and their lifestyle.

One example would be failing to factor in more space for preparation and storage in their kitchen even though they may cook regularly.

Homeowners may also fail to take note of the sizes of electrical appliances and devices, such as refrigerators and washing machines for their homes.

4) Consistency in aesthetic and not having contingency funds

According to Le Interior Affairs, many homeowners tend to choose items that catch their eye for laminates, wall colours, countertops, and flooring.

However, not everything that looks appealing will complement each other in the same space.

It's useful to consult an interior designer to make sure the materials and colours you pick still make for a cohesive look.

Besides this, coordinating the finishes and colours of fixtures, fittings and furniture can greatly enhance the overall aesthetic and ambience of a space.

Beyond aesthetics and ambience, it is also important to allocate a portion of your renovation budget for contingency works, especially for resale flats.

It goes without saying that there’ll be unexpected issues popping up like structural repair or additional modifications during your renovation.

Setting aside contingency funds can prevent budget overruns and minimise project delays, alleviating financial strain and ensuring a smoother renovation process.

Homeowners should also maintain open communication with their renovation team so that the latter can problem-solve in a timely manner and make the necessary adjustments to stay within budget constraints.

Common renovation regrets

5) Tiles and fittings

In Yang’s Inspiration Design’s experience, many homeowners do not opt for bigger tiles as they are more expensive, but end up regretting their choice as smaller tiles have more grout and require higher maintenance over time.

Another common regret homeowners have is that their furnishings do not fit as ideally as planned.

To avoid this problem, always consult with your interior designer on the furniture you intend to get and have a shared list of items and dimensions to help each other keep track.

6) Lack of planning

Some homeowners may regret not having ample time to plan ahead from design detailing to the construction stage, Ovon Design says.

Very often, this leads to last minute changes during the construction stage, or not utilising the space effectively based on their lifestyles.

This causes frustration when timelines are extended due to unforeseen complications, delays in material delivery, or contractor availability.

7) Overspending on unnecessary features or luxury fixtures

Fineline Design reveals that one common renovation regret Singaporeans have is overspending on unnecessary features or luxury items that may not add significant value to their homes in the long term.

This could include expensive materials or fixtures such as elaborate wall coverings, intricate carpentry work, or trendy design elements that may look impressive initially but end up being difficult or costly to maintain over time.

Additionally, insufficient planning or impractical considerations, such as storage space or functional layouts may also result in regrets post-renovation.

8) Dishonest interior designers who may appear ‘cheaper’

Finally, Mr Designer Studio cautions against dishonest interior designers who provide cheaper options to homeowners initially, but end up upselling them upon confirmation.

Singaporeans who are not aware of these tactics may end up paying more than expected for their home renovation and regret choosing these interior designers.

This sponsored article by Qanvast gave this writer plenty of useful tips for home renovation.

Top images via T&T Design Artisan and U-Home Interior Design