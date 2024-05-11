S’porean man feasts at all-you-can-eat mala hotpot buffet in JB for less than S$25. It was worth every cent.

Looking for a buffet place to satisfy your mala cravings but can’t find a wallet-friendly one in Singapore?

Why not take advantage of the exchange rate and take a day trip to Johor Bahru?

One underrated shop I recently visited with a mala-obsessed colleague was Zuimatou Mala Hotpot in JB, which bills itself as an "authentic Sichuan hotpot experience".

Their all-you-can-eat buffet is priced at RM79.90++ (S$22.80++) on weekdays for adults.

And TLDR: yes, it is pretty legit.

The spread

A 15-minute Grab ride from JB Sentral brought us to the restaurant's doorstep.

The place had a homely traditional Chinese restaurant vibe — think lots of red decor, calligraphy and lanterns galore.

But what was more impressive was the spread of food, which was served in generous portions.

Customers get to choose up to three different soup flavours and from over 80 dishes for the buffet.

There are also food options you won't find in Singapore.

These rainbow-coloured pork dumplings are the restaurant's specialty. Their skin is made from fruit and vegetable peel.

For those with more adventurous palates, a variety of offals is available on the buffet menu such as beef tripe (ours was served in a boat) and duck blood.

Another highlight is the special meatballs, which contain fillings such as cheese and ginger wine that ooze out when you squeeze them (more on that later).

I was told that this area of JB is known for its seafood, and the buffet certainly lived up to this reputation, serving fresh seafood such as sliced pomfret and large tiger prawns.

You can also order plates of premium beef to your heart's content (well, within the two-hour dining period, at least).

As for the broth, we chose two less-spicy options, tomato soup and chicken soup to go with their signature Sichuan Mala soup.

Our server also poured wine into the chilli-oil-laden broth to create a rich and appetising aroma:

Our stomachs were rumbling, and not gently by this point.

Time to eat.

Our thoughts

Despite being an all-you-can-eat buffet, I was pleasantly surprised by the flavourful broths, as well as the quality and freshness of the ingredients used.

Suffused with a generous amount of Sichuan peppercorns, the mala broth retained its distinctive kick and flavour even after a few rounds of cooking.

And even though it was served at the lowest spice level, it was enough to make my eyes water (I usually eat xiao la in Singapore).

Pretty authentic in my book.

Customers with lower spice tolerance can ask the wait staff to adjust the stock to their taste preferences.

The buffet also felt like a steal at under S$25, considering a similar meal in Singapore would have easily cost us two to three times as much.

My colleague, Winnie, a self-professed mala aficionado who has tried over 30 hotpot places across China and Singapore, agreed.

"It's so good. I could literally just eat this," she added while munching on one of the colourful dumplings.

Among the three broths, her favourite was the tomato soup – tangy, umami-rich and addictive, she said.

One dish I couldn't get enough of was the signature prawn paste, which is handmade daily and coincidentally also the owner's favourite.

It made me wish I had a bigger appetite.

I also enjoyed this guilty pleasure:

In terms of beverages, the restaurant serves freshly made traditional tea at the buffet counter — we had refreshing Longan Luo Han Guo tea.

And fresh watermelon too.

There wasn't much of a lunch crowd when we were there, meaning good news: no queues!

Outside seating is even available for pawrents who want to bring their fur-babies.

There’s also a pleasant view:

Final thoughts

With bellies full, we headed back to JB Sentral — with thoughts of planning a return trip.

While satisfying, the visit reminded me of a bad habit I have when going to JB.

I tend to end up at the same places most Singaporeans go to — you know, the likes of JB City Square, KSL City Mall, and Taman Mount Austin.

This area, Senibong Cove, is more of a hidden gem, typically coming alive at night with foodies frequenting the assortment of bars and restaurants nearby.

So maybe I should be more adventurous and check out places off the beaten track.

Isn't that the point of travelling, after all?

All-you-can-eat buffet for less than S$25

Zuimatou Mala Hotpot currently offers an all-you-can-eat mala buffet for less than S$25.

Adults eat for RM79.90++ (S$22.80++) on weekdays and RM89.90++ (S$25.60++) on weekends.

Children eat for RM29.90++ (S$8.50++), and those below 100cm eat free.

Customers can choose from over 80 dishes for the buffet, but a surcharge for wasted food applies.

New members who sign up for a free membership package can get a RM30 (S$8.50) return voucher, birthday discounts and other freebies.

The restaurant is located at Senibong Cove, a 15-20 minute drive from JB Sentral.

Those not driving in can consider ride hailing services like Waze or Grab.

For reservations, contact +60 012-7773833 (WhatsApp) or RSVP via Facebook / Instagram.

Address: 4&5, Blok B, Persiaran Senibong, 81750 Masai, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours:

Mon, Wed, Thu (Dinner): 4pm to midnight

Fri to Sun (Lunch and Dinner): 1pm to midnight

(Closed on Tue)

This sponsored article by Zuimatou Mala Hotpot encouraged this writer to be more adventurous when exploring JB.

Top image from Zuimatou Mala Hotpot / Mothership