Digital lock prices from S$279 & up to 20% off at Kaadas NEX Serangoon from May 18-24

Are you a homeowner looking for a trusted lock brand?

Or maybe you’re just someone who’s interested in smart home technology.

Good news for you because the world's largest digital smart lock manufacturer Kaadas has recently opened their first Singapore store at NEX Serangoon.

To celebrate their grand opening, Kaadas will be having a series of promotions from May 18 to 24, 2024.

May 18 & 19 Promotions

On May 18 and 19, customers who buy a K9-5W (S$839) or S110 (S$649) door lock will get a free R8GD gate lock (S$539), limited to 10 sets per day.

The usual price for this door and gate bundle is S$1,249 and S$1,069 respectively.

May 18 to 24 promotions

From May 18 to 24, other in-store promotions Kaadas will be having include:

15 per cent off storewide on digital locks (including bundles), gates or doors

Extra 5 per cent off the total bill (20 per cent discount in total) when purchases include at least two of the following categories: digital locks, gate, door

Customers who spend S$500 and above will even get to customise a family door sign from shopKustomise (worth S$78):

Those who spend S$1,288 and above will get to take part in a sure-win Spin The Wheel and win prizes worth up to S$800:

All gifts are available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Digital smart locks

Kaadas’ locks have some of the most advanced features in the market and are known for their design, quality and reliability.

Here are some products to try out at the store:

K20 Pro Max (Video Door Viewer, Doorbell, App)

The Kaadas K20 Pro Max combines a doorbell, video viewer and digital lock into a comprehensive solution for home security and access control.

The door can be unlocked using facial recognition, fingerprint, PIN code, app control, or even a traditional key.

The intuitive Kaadas smart app can also be used to manage users, grant temporary access, receive instant doorbell notifications, and to see who’s at the door in real-time.

The two-way communication feature enables seamless interaction anywhere using the mobile app.

Those extra cautious can activate the loitering alert and get notified if unfamiliar faces linger near the entrance.

The K20 is currently available in two colour combinations: copper and black, as well as black and grey.

R8GD Gate Lock (Dual fingerprint)

The Kaadas R8GD gate lock features internal and external fingerprint sensors that facilitates easy unlocking, even without external devices like cards, remotes or keys.

As many gate locks rely solely on keys and remote control, exiting becomes a hassle if they are misplaced.

The dual unlocking function also enables single authentication to open both the door and gate simultaneously.

Its slim profile fits most gates in Singapore, boasting a timeless aesthetic that complements any decor effortlessly.

K9 Door Lock (Dual unlocking enabled)

The Kaadas K9 door lock boasts triple bolt security, ensuring enhanced safety for your home.

It also utilises a Sweden FPC fingerprint sensor for swift authentication, unlocking the door in less than one second.

Other authentication methods include PIN code, card and mechanical key.

Besides this, intuitive voice guidance enhances user experience, ensuring ease of operation and setup.

The door lock can be paired with the R8GD gate lock for dual unlocking, meaning a single authentication allows the unlocking of both the door and gate locks simultaneously.

Kaadas Digital Smart Lock @ NEX Serangoon

Address: NEX Serangoon, 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-70. Singapore 556083

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm

Top image via Kaadas