Free half-day tours daily from Shanghai airport for all transiting travellers, includes transport & guide

Waiting around during a long layover is probably one of the worst parts of travelling.

There’s nothing more boring than strolling aimlessly around an airport or lounging in uncomfortable seats, when you really want to be out there discovering new sights and foods.

But did you know that worry-free travel during layovers is possible?

At some airports, transit passengers can go on tours around the transit city before catching their next flight.

These tours pick travellers up from the airport for a short adventure around town and drop them off at the airport after.

Large airports, like Changi Airport, actually host such transit tours for free.

While Singapore residents won’t be able to enjoy these complimentary experiences, there are opportunities elsewhere if you know how to find them.

For example, Trip.com has been offering free layover sightseeing tours for international transit passengers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport since Apr. 15.

Shanghai Express

Known as Shanghai Express, this sightseeing tour is designed to help international travellers explore the famous attractions and landmarks in Shanghai during their layovers.

Passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport with a layover of over eight hours can sign up for the tour.

There's no need to worry about travel logistics because the free tour has got guests covered.

Throughout the half-day tour, transportation, internet services and tickets are all free of charge.

Experienced English-speaking guides will meet you directly at the airport and accompany you throughout the entire tour.

Meals will not be provided, but the guides will be happy to offer dining recommendations.

There are three tours happening at different times of the day:

9am to 2pm (Shanghai Highlights City Tour): Yu Garden and The Bund

Yu Garden and The Bund 4pm to 10pm (Strolling Under the Trees Citywalk Tour) : Wukang Road, Yu Garden and The Bund

: Wukang Road, Yu Garden and The Bund 6pm to 11pm (Huangpu River Cruise Sightseeing Night Tour): Huangpu River and Yu Garden

Attractions

Here are some of the attractions participants will get to visit on the tour.

Yu Garden

Step into a piece of history at Yu Garden in central Shanghai, an extensive traditional Chinese garden about two hectares big.

Yu Garden was first built in 1559. It is filled with local plants as well as quintessential Chinese architecture like decorative halls, elaborate pavilions, bridges and pathways.

Located within the boundaries of the former Old City, it was once a private garden for Ming Dynasty officials.

The Bund

This waterfront promenade is arguably Shanghai's most famous tourist attraction.

With uninterrupted views of Shanghai's iconic and futuristic skyline, this photo spot along the west bank of the Huangpu River is a must visit for all Shanghai travellers.

Huangpu River

Hop on a river cruise and enjoy the breathtaking city views at night.

The breezy 45-minute cruise is the perfect way to admire the modern Lujiazui financial district on the east bank and famous cosmopolitan buildings of the Bund on the west.

Wukang Road

A popular destination for photography, Wukang Road is a great example of contemporary Shanghai.

The tree-lined street is in the former French Concession, and its historic architecture showcases a blend of local Shanghai and Western styles.

Rich in history, the neighbourhood is also known for its charming cafes and alleys.

At the intersection with Huaihai Middle Road, you can find the famous Wukang Building.

How to join the tour

Once you have picked the tour you would like to join, all you need to do is to make your way to the meet-up point at Shanghai Pudong International Airport before the tour begins.

The meeting point is located at Trip.com’s group currency exchange counter.

It can be found on Island A at the 3F Departure Hall of Terminal 2 (near Gate 21).

At the counter, Trip.com’s guides will assist with registration one hour before the tour begins.

Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis, and no online registration or advance registration is required.

Spots are limited. Once a maximum of 10 participants for each tour is reached, registration for the tour will be closed.

There is no limit to the number of times you can participate.

When choosing a route that aligns with your transit schedule, Trip.com recommends travellers to arrive at the airport three hours before your next flight for international transit preparations.

More information can be found on Trip.com’s website.

Interested in spending a bit more time exploring the many sights of China beyond a brief transit tour?

You can consider popping by Chengdu to find Le Le and his fellow adorable pandas at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, or head to Xi’An to check out the legendary terracotta warriors at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum.

Make sure to find more itinerary ideas and tips for your trip on Trip.com’s China Travel Guide.

This sponsored article by Trip.com made this writer wish she was transiting in Shanghai.

Top images via Trip.com