PSA: Shaw Plaza giving out 6,000 movie vouchers from Apr. 6 to 30 to celebrate its first year after reopening

First come, first served only.

| Kerr Puay Hian | Sponsored | April 05, 2024, 01:56 PM

It’s been a year since Shaw Plaza reopened in April 2023 after its overhaul.

6,000 free tickets

The mall's mainstay, Shaw Theatres, which sports state-of-the-art systems and uniquely-Balestier designs, gave out 850 pairs of tickets back during the reopening.

Now, to celebrate the mall’s first anniversary after reopening, Shaw Organisation will be giving away another 6,000 movie tickets.

How to get your hands on it? Redeem a pair of movie vouchers with a minimum of S$30 spent at the mall.

From Apr. 6 to 30, the movie vouchers can be physically exchanged for use at any regular cinema showings at Shaw Theatres Balestier (i.e., they are not valid for 3D, IMAX, premiere, Shaw Theatres Lumiere, and Shaw Theatres Dreamers).

Limited to one redemption per shopper per day and capped at 120 redemptions daily, the redemptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the usual terms and conditions, there is a strict no-resale rule and a cap of 20 vouchers that can be exchanged at the box office at any one time.

Special promotions

As part of the celebration, stores in Shaw Plaza will also be providing offers and discounts to shoppers (T&C applies to all promotions, Shaw Plaza outlets only) :

Burger King: One-for-one Whopper

(After breakfast hours only)

Image via Shaw Plaza and Burger King

Picolino: One-for-one pizza

(Only on weekdays, until May 31)

Image via Shaw Plaza and Picolino

Collin's: Two-hour free-flow draught beer buffet at S$30 & S$1 Premium Earl Grey Iced Tea or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup with Baked Garlic Baguette with purchase of any main course.

Image via Shaw Plaza and Collin's

Ontama Don: S$1 Chicken Gyoza with purchase of any main course

(From Apr. 1 to 30 only)

Image via Shaw Plaza and Ontama Don

Black & White: S$1 cake with a minimum spend of $30

Image via Shaw Plaza and Black & White

Mui Kee: 50 per cent off second bowl congee/ noodles

(Until May 31)

Image via Shaw Plaza and Mui Kee

Steamov: 20 per cent off all items storewide

Image via Shaw Plaza and Steamov

Twobakeboys: S$1 for a slice of crepe cake with a minimum spend of S$30

Image via Shaw Plaza and Twobakeboys

Music Key: Free trial lessons.

Image via Shaw Plaza and Music Key

The Alley: Top up S$1 with any drink purchase to create your own shrink-plastic keychain

Image via Shaw Plaza and The Alley

Liang Yi TCM: S$1 TCM Consultation (U.P. S$20) for new customers only

Image via Shaw Plaza and Liang Yi TCM

Original Greens: Fruit FlowerTea or Home-made Roselle Drink at S$1 only

Image via Shaw Plaza and Original Greens

Shaw Theatres 1-for-1 Combo: Buy any combo and get a Regular Popcorn Combo for free.

Image via Shaw Plaza and Shaw Theatres

Birthday carnival

Besides catching movies or shopping, Shaw Plaza will also be hosting a birthday carnival — with fun-filled games and rides — for the young ones and for you to have lots of fun together.

Image via J'kids Amusement

Those visiting during the weekends will also have a chance to get free balloons and cotton candy.

Image for illustration purposes via Shaw Plaza

Find out more about Shaw Plaza here.

