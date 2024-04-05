PSA: Shaw Plaza giving out 6,000 movie vouchers from Apr. 6 to 30 to celebrate its first year after reopening

It’s been a year since Shaw Plaza reopened in April 2023 after its overhaul.

6,000 free tickets

The mall's mainstay, Shaw Theatres, which sports state-of-the-art systems and uniquely-Balestier designs, gave out 850 pairs of tickets back during the reopening.

Now, to celebrate the mall’s first anniversary after reopening, Shaw Organisation will be giving away another 6,000 movie tickets.

How to get your hands on it? Redeem a pair of movie vouchers with a minimum of S$30 spent at the mall.

From Apr. 6 to 30, the movie vouchers can be physically exchanged for use at any regular cinema showings at Shaw Theatres Balestier (i.e., they are not valid for 3D, IMAX, premiere, Shaw Theatres Lumiere, and Shaw Theatres Dreamers).

Limited to one redemption per shopper per day and capped at 120 redemptions daily, the redemptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the usual terms and conditions, there is a strict no-resale rule and a cap of 20 vouchers that can be exchanged at the box office at any one time.

Special promotions

As part of the celebration, stores in Shaw Plaza will also be providing offers and discounts to shoppers (T&C applies to all promotions, Shaw Plaza outlets only) :

Burger King: One-for-one Whopper

(After breakfast hours only)

Picolino: One-for-one pizza

(Only on weekdays, until May 31)

Collin's: Two-hour free-flow draught beer buffet at S$30 & S$1 Premium Earl Grey Iced Tea or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup with Baked Garlic Baguette with purchase of any main course.

Ontama Don: S$1 Chicken Gyoza with purchase of any main course

(From Apr. 1 to 30 only)

Black & White: S$1 cake with a minimum spend of $30

Mui Kee: 50 per cent off second bowl congee/ noodles

(Until May 31)

Steamov: 20 per cent off all items storewide

Twobakeboys: S$1 for a slice of crepe cake with a minimum spend of S$30

Music Key: Free trial lessons.

The Alley: Top up S$1 with any drink purchase to create your own shrink-plastic keychain

Liang Yi TCM: S$1 TCM Consultation (U.P. S$20) for new customers only

Original Greens: Fruit FlowerTea or Home-made Roselle Drink at S$1 only

Shaw Theatres 1-for-1 Combo: Buy any combo and get a Regular Popcorn Combo for free.

Birthday carnival

Besides catching movies or shopping, Shaw Plaza will also be hosting a birthday carnival — with fun-filled games and rides — for the young ones and for you to have lots of fun together.

Those visiting during the weekends will also have a chance to get free balloons and cotton candy.

