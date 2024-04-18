Revamped Coach Play Shophouse carries new collection & bags sold exclusively in Southeast Asia

The Coach Play Shophouse at Keong Saik has undergone a transformation to provide a fun, new, immersive store experience this April.

The newly refreshed three-storey space will feature Coach’s new spring collection, a trendy café, as well as innovative customisation experiences and workshops for the public.

Here’s what to expect when you head down:

First Floor

Inspired by the new Quilted Tabby, the first floor of the shophouse features a plush, quilted design in this season’s signature colour - canary yellow - throughout.

Visitors are invited to indulge in a special curation of the iconic archival 1970s Coach design, reimagined for today.

This includes the Denim Quilted Tabby crafted with deadstock and pre-loved materials:

As well as leather goods and ready-to-wear styles that feature the house’s new printed daisy motif:

In celebration of Coach Play Shophouse’s one-year anniversary, exclusive styles featuring the “Rexy’s Bites” print will also be available at the Coach Cafe in collaboration with Brawn & Brains Coffee:

Second Floor

On the second floor is the Coachtopia Room, where the Coachtopia Spring 2024 collection is stocked.

Coachtopia first launched in August 2023 and is sold exclusively at the Coach Play Shophouse in Southeast Asia.

The Coachtopia Spring 2024 collection features a curated selection of Upcrafted and Upcycled bags, accessories and ready-to-wear pieces.

Key styles include the Loop Quilted Wavy Backpack and Cloud Tote Bag:

Barrel Bags:

Cloud Handle Totes:

As well as new iterations of the Ergo and Wavy Dinky Bags in expressive new colourways:

Additionally, guests can explore archival styles that celebrate the house’s heritage of craftsmanship at the first and only permanent Coach Vintage store in the world located on the same floor:

Third Floor

On the third floor, visitors can explore the Immersive Room featuring the “Find Your Courage” campaign film, the newest exploration of the house’s “Courage to Be Real" storytelling.

The campaign follows virtual human, model, and digital creator imma on her journey to find courage with the help of the Coach Family:

Grounded in inspiring people to express the many sides of who they are, each episode represents a lesson in courage learned along the way.

Coach will also host a curated series of workshops throughout the year that spotlight various themes, including a sustainable Floral Workshop with Echevaria.co at their workshop space on level three of the shophouse.

This experience will be open to the public on the following dates: Apr. 18, 20 and 21, 2024, between 12pm to 6pm (30 minutes per session).

Register in advance through this registration link to secure a slot as there are limited slots per session.

Coach Cafe by Brawn & Brains Coffee

Opening Hours

Sunday to Thursday (9:30am to 5pm)

Friday, Saturday (9:30am to 8pm)

Coach Play Shophouse

Address: 5 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089113

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday (10am to 10pm)

This sponsored article by Coach Play Shophouse made this writer want to buy everything in the shophouse.

Top images by Melanie Lim