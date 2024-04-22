50% off cooling mattresses, free pillows worth S$700 & over 1,000 sale items at Four Star’s Kallang Flagship store from Apr. 24 to 28

With Singapore's weather getting hotter — day and night — you might find it increasingly uncomfortable to sleep.

This is expected to continue until June 2024 due to the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Other than turning on your air-con to full blast, here’s another solution to these stuffy nights.

Consider replacing your mattress with one that is complete with state-of-the-art technology, helping not only with ventilation but promising a good night’s sleep even during normal weather.

50% off cooling mattresses at Four Star’s Kallang flagship store

If you’re worried that such mattresses can cost quite a bit, you’re in luck.

As part of Four Star’s Flagship Store 7th Anniversary Sale from Apr. 24 to 28, in addition to a store-wide sale at their Kallang Flagship store, all mattresses with “cooling capabilities” will be sold at a whopping 50 per cent off.

In addition, every mattress purchase will entitle you to a free pair of Tencel pillows worth S$700.

Detense Arcticsilk mattresses

Unlike normal mattresses, Detense’s Arcticsilk range of mattresses are made with high-tech fibres that enable them to absorb and dissipate heat fast.

The mattresses are also designed to be able to regulate airflow, resulting in better ventilation and lower body temperature.

Other than reduced heat, Detense Arcticsilk mattresses are able to dissipate static electricity buildup in body muscles and enable the body to be in a fully relaxed state during sleep.

A pair of free pillows with Detense Arcticsilk mattress purchase

The free pillows given out with the mattress purchase are also not your regular pillows.

The Tencel “TechRest Pillow” has a unique design which promotes spinal alignment, helping to alleviate pain and discomfort associated with poor posture or improper sleeping positions.

Not only that, its foam is designed to be durable and resilient, ensuring it maintains shape and support over time.

The other pillow given out for free is the Tencel “Signature Latex Pillow,” which provides excellent support and comfort for all sleeping positions with its ergonomic design.

With a cover made from natural fibres that are soft and gentle on the skin, it provides a cool and breathable sleep surface — yet is easy to care for and maintain as it is machine washable and spot cleaned with a damp cloth.

Tencel cooling mattresses

Alternatively, Four Star also carries the Tencel brand of mattresses, which also boasts cooling capabilities.

During the sale, they will all have an 80 per cent discount.

The Tencel mattresses are “cooling” because their fabric is softer and naturally absorbent.

They are also anti-microbial and skin-friendly — by resisting dust mites, bacteria and allergens.

Over 1,000 items on sale

Other than the Detense Arcticsilk mattresses, over 1,000 items will be on sale during the flagship store's 7th Anniversary Sale.

This includes all other mattresses, bed frames, sofas, dining sets, and wardrobes. Some products here:

Bed frames

Sofas

Not only that, All customers who have purchased an item from Four Stars will enjoy these benefits:

No GST (Four Star absorbs)

Free delivery

Free taxi claim upon checkout

Free parking upon checkout

Up to a 15-year warranty for all premium mattresses

0 per cent instalment plan for up to 12 months with DBS/POSB/OCBC/UOB/AMEX credit cards

Free gifts:

Four Star’s Kallang Flagship

Address: 44 Kallang Place, Level 1 & 2, Four Star Building, S339172

Operating Hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Whatsapp/Call:

9234 4442 (For mattress and bed frames)

9068 1287 (For sofa and other furniture)

Website: www.fourstar.com.sg

The writer of this sponsored article by Four Star is now craving for a cool night’s sleep.

All images via Four Star unless otherwise stated.