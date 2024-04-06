As a lifelong westie, I love visiting Westgate. Here’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the mall.

I am a westie who loves living in the west.

One reason why I love living in the west is because of the many malls located at Jurong East, just one train stop away from where I stay.

One of these malls is Westgate, a lifestyle mall that offers a city shopping experience with many popular brands.

Despite having visited Westgate countless times over the past few years, I’ve somehow never gotten bored of it.

This is due in part to the diverse shop offerings that Westgate has, as well as the fact that there are always new and exciting shops to look out for.

Just this year, three shops that are new to Singapore have taken root in Westgate: Yooland, Bingz 西少爷 and Beneunder 蕉下.

Several shops that are new to the west have also opened, such as Nitori, Sun & Sand Sports, The Planet Traveller as well as M.A.C and Clinique.

Here’s what to look out for when you next pay Westgate a visit:

Nitori (#03-44 to 45)

Big fan of Muji and Ikea? You will love Nitori.

As Japan's foremost Home Decor Shop, Nitori sells a curated range of home decor, storage solutions, bedding, linens, kitchen and dining essentials, and more.

From Mar. 28 to Apr. 22, Nitori will be marking the prices of 1,600 products down by up to 40 per cent.

Yooland (#03-36 to 37)

If you have kids, Yooland is the perfect place for them to use up all their energy.

Apart from having up-to-date facilities, Yooland is also the largest indoor amusement park for children in the west, promising almost 7,000 square feet of fun.

Food Junction (#B1-29)

Founded in 1993, Food Junction revolutionised Singapore’s dining culture with their concept-driven food courts, complemented by an exciting menu of local and international cuisines.

Home to this Food Junction outlet is Teppan Kaki, a new Halal teppanyaki concept which is offering a S$2 discount on their signature sets:

Indonesian Sambal Curry Chicken Chop S$11.80 (U.P. S$13.80)

Sambal Kicap Chargrilled Squid S$13.80 (U.P. $15.80)

Mala Scallop & Shrimp S$13.80 (U.P. S$15.80)

Sambal Goreng Salmon Fillet S$14.80 (U.P. S$16.80)

Rendang Beef Tenderloin S$17.80 (U.P. S$19.80)

This promotion is valid from Mondays to Fridays till May 31, only at Westgate.

Yang Guo Fu (YGF) Malatang (#B2-K12)

A familiar name to many, YGF Malatang (杨国福麻辣烫) is finally here at Westgate.

YGF Malatang is the world’s largest Malatang Chain known to have over 6,000 franchise stores around the world, with restaurants in Japan, Canada, USA, UK, Germany, Korea and now, Singapore.

They are known for their signature Spicy Mala Beef Broth, Tomato Broth as well as their Mala Ban – which is a dry-tossed sauce variant that turns up the heat with an assortment of aromatic spices and chilies.

Bingz (西少爷) (#B1-27)

If you’re not in the mood for malatang, why not consider Bingz (西少爷)?

Founded in 2014 by two Chinese programmers in Beijing, the restaurant prides themselves on offering delicious and convenient Chinese food to satisfy the taste buds of customers.

In the past nine years, Bingz has sold more than 80 million crispy burgers and is one of the Chinese brands with the most potential to go global.

Bingz will be having a promotion from Apr. 8 to 14 where diners can get a 10 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$10.

Beneunder (蕉下) (#02-41)

Beneunder (蕉下) offers a wide range of active lifestyle gears, on-trend clothing and accessories that are fortified with advanced technologies to provide comfort under the sun.

They are currently having a promotion where shoppers who spend S$100 can get a S$10 discount, and shoppers who spend S$200 can get a S$30 discount.

Anta (#01-29)

Anta is a global sports brand that was established in 1991.

Their collection in Singapore is centred around basketball, running and training (think cross-training and gym shoes and apparel).

With the motto "Keep Moving," Anta aims to make sports accessible to everyone, whether you are a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, so that you can continue pursuing it for life.

If you’d like to maintain a regular running routine and meet other runners while at it, consider joining The Anta Running Tribe, where weekly social runs are organised with bag storage available.

Join their Telegram chat or Strava Club for more details.

From Apr. 1 to 30, Anta will also be having a 30 per cent discount off selected shoes and apparel.

Sun & Sand Sports (#01-35 to 36)

Sun & Sand Sports (SSS) has established itself as the largest sports retailer and distributor in the Middle East since 1979.

Today, SSS has brought its unique philosophy of expressing yourself through sport to Southeast Asia with the likes of Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Asics and more under its vast portfolio of brands.

From Mar. 22 to Apr. 14, SSS will be having a promotion where shoppers who spend S$108 and above will get an S$18 discount, while shoppers who spend S$158 and above will get a S$28 discount.

The Planet Traveller (#01-37)

The Planet Traveller is a one-stop travel and lifestyle store, with the widest range of luggage, backpack, wallet, water bottles, and other travel accessories.

They carry lifestyle and travel products from renowned international brands like Bellroy, July, Jansport, Pacsafe, Nalgene, Briggs & Riley, Bric’s, Cabeau, Eagle Creek, Doughnut, Loqi, Sttoke, Orbitkey, Klean Kanteen, Fulton, and many other more.

They are currently giving a S$10 discount with a minimum amount of S$100 spent.

Playdress (#02-19 & 32)

With accessible price points and an extensive assortment of fashion-forward styles from wardrobe essentials to smart casual, Playdress has something for every mood, every occasion and everybody.

Best known for their fun and casual style, the line’s tones, textures, and fit are designed in-house locally to complement the Asian women's fit.

Currently, they are having a promotion where shoppers who buy a minimum number of clothing can get the following discounts:

Two pieces for 10 per cent off

Three pieces for 15 per cent off

Five pieces for 25 per cent off

Sunnystep (#02-39A)

Local brand Sunnystep is on a mission to help people move freely and happily.

Starting with the most comfortable walking shoes, the footwear brand has garnered rave reviews from customers.

From Apr. 2 to 14, Sunnystep will be holding a giveaway where 50 pairs of lucky winners will stand to win a pair of Sunnystep shoes with a friend.

All you have to is do is:

Follow their Instagram page (@mysunnystep) and like this post Share why you believe choosing the right shoes is an act of self-love in the comments section Tag a friend who could use a reminder to prioritise self-care

For added chances to win, share the post on your IG story.

Remember to keep your account public.

Winners will be contacted via IG DM and prize redemption is only available at Sunnystep’s Westgate store, between Apr. 22 to 30, 2024.

M.A.C and Clinique (#01-17)

M.A.C Cosmetics is one of the world’s leading professional makeup brands.

Best known for celebrating diversity and individuality, M.A.C is home to a proud community of makeup artists and makeup lovers at the forefront of fashion trendsetting, the arts, and popular culture.

From Apr. 1 to 30, shoppers will be able to redeem a complimentary Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 sample and gifts with purchase.

There will also be a complimentary:

Find Your Perfect Shade Foundation Service worth S$40 and 7-day Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation Sample

Prep+Prime Fix+ 30ml worth S$25 with a Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 purchase (25 per cent savings)

On the other hand, Clinique is the first ever dermatologist-created prestige cosmetic brand.

The brand's customised approach and quality products - all meticulously tested and carefully formulated with the latest science - have made them one of the leading skin care authorities in the world.

All makeup and skin care products are allergy tested and 100 per cent fragrance free, with no parabens or phthalates.

M.A.C and Clinique are one of the participating beauty stores in Westgate to reward customers with S$5 eCapitaVouchers when they utilise S$50 eCapitaVouchers from now till May 19, 2024.

Upcoming stores

Besides these shops, six exciting new stores will be joining Westgate as well.

They are:

Sa Sa (Buy 1 get 1 free for selected products from Apr. 6 to 14, 2024) Sanook Kitchen (opening Apr. 8) Ya Kun Kaya Toast (opening Apr. 11) Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine 湘香湖南菜 Aston Specialties Pianoland

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by Westgate allowed this writer to rediscover her love for the mall.

Top images via Melanie Lim