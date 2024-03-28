OREO’s Pokémon collaboration made this S’porean Pokemon lover feel like she’s gotta collect ‘em all

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve probably already seen the Oreo Pokémon collaboration being sold at your local supermarket.

As a hardcore Pokémon fan and lover of Oreos, I was convinced that nothing could be better than stacks and stacks of my favourite cookies mixed with cute Pokémon.

In fact, I was awaiting this collaboration so fervently that I immediately bought the cookies when they were first released in January and shared them with my colleagues.

As my go-to treat as a kid, nothing could quite beat twisting the top cookie off an Oreo and enjoying the filling, before going back to the bottom cookie for the crunch.

Now that I’m an adult, Oreos have become the perfect accompaniment to playing Pokémon games on my Nintendo devices.

(And true fans will know that there’s nothing better than the good ol’ twist and lick, except a good ol’ twist and lick with Pokémon games.)

If you’re a fan of Pokémon, you would know that Mew is the last Pokémon (#151) of Generation 1.

Back in the early 2000s, getting a Mew in the games was a big goal for fans who wanted to complete the pokédex.

However, it was (almost) impossible to catch a Mew as it was an event-only Pokémon.

Thankfully, Pokemon fans now stand a chance to relive that aspect of our childhood, because Oreo Pokémon has a challenge for us.

#FindMew Contest

Each pack of Oreo Pokémon cookies comes with 16 random Pokémon embossments.

The hardest to find of these 16 embossments is the Mew cookie.

If you’re lucky enough to find a Mew cookie, you stand a chance to win prizes such as the Oreo Pokémon two-dimensional lamp or an Oreo Pokémon metal coin set.

To enter the contest, here’s what you need to do:

Purchase any Oreo Pokémon product available in three flavours (Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry)

2. Find the Oreo Pokémon Mew cookie

3. If you manage to get the Mew cookie, submit your details and a photo of the cookie on the Oreo Pokémon website from Mar. 1 to May 31, 2024. Pro-tip: Make sure your photo is clear and unedited.

4. Set your social media account to public and share the picture or video of your Mew cookie on Instagram or Facebook.

5. Tag @oreo.mysg and include the #FindMew hashtag

Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.

Special Pikachu-inspired Flavour

Alternatively, those who aren’t fans of Mew can purchase the special edition Oreo Pokémon Choco Banana with Pikachu embossments on them.

Each Oreo Pokémon multipack comes with a random photocard and there are a total of 16 photocards.

Gotta Collect ‘Em All

Btw, you don't have to visit the Pokémart to get these bad boys - just pop over to redmart or FairPrice online.

Alternatively, you can also get them at physical supermarkets all around Singapore.

This sponsored article by Oreo made this writer want to play Pokémon again while eating 3 packs of Oreos.

Cover photo courtesy of Rei Chong