Up to 70% off at NOVELA’s sale from Mar. 28-31, with S$3,000 worth of travel vouchers & gold jewellery to be won

NOVELA’s anniversary sale will take place from Mar. 28 to 31, featuring discounts of up to 70 per cent on renowned luxury brands such as SK-II, Estee Lauder, YSL, Jo Malone, and many more.

To thank customers for their steadfast support, NOVELA will be providing enticing discounts and exclusive gifts with a minimum purchase.

There will also be an anniversary draw, where NOVELA customers will get the opportunity to win attractive prizes.

Here are some products to look out for:

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (330ml)

Usual Price: S$399

Sale Price: S$259.35

SK-II’s distinctive formula contains over 90 per cent Pitera, a unique yeast-derived component that fortifies the skin's moisture barrier, resulting in a healthy and youthful complexion.

Not only does it aid in diminishing the visibility of dark spots, it also reduces redness and accelerates surface cell renewal.

La Mer The Treatment Lotion (150ml)

Usual Price: S$290

Sale Price: S$208.80

Buy one to get 28 per cent off, two to get 40 per cent off

Already a La Mer fan? Why not add this super hydrator to optimise your La Mer regimen.

It acts like "liquid energy," quickly absorbing to provide a surge of hydration, visibly softening, nourishing, and enhancing skin texture.

Byredo Bal D'Afrique Eau De Perfume (50ml)

Usual Price: S$297

Sale Price: S$222.75

Centred around beauty and imagination, Bal d'Afrique embodies an affectionate tribute to Africa.

The floral scent is of medium intensity, making it genderless enough to be carried by anyone.

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (100ml)

Usual Price: S$245

Sale Price: S$149

Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne aims to bring you on a journey to where windswept shores beckon.

The cologne will make you feel like waves are crashing around you as the air carries the invigorating essence of sea salt and ocean spray, harmonising beautifully with earthy, woody notes of sage.

Perfect for an experience that's brimming with life, spirit, and joy.

YSL Le Cushion Encre De Peau (New)

Usual Price: S$109

Sale Price: S$76.30

The iconic YSL Le Cushion Encre de Peau provides 24-hour luminous matte finish and seamless, buildable coverage with a colour that stays true.

The Cushion Encre de Peau is enriched with Polyglutamic acid for hydration, Neo-skin powder to prevent dullness and shine, and Jasmine Flower extract for antioxidant protection and moisturisation.

Givenchy Prisme Libre 1 Mousseline Pastel (New)

Usual Price: S$103

Sale Price: S$65

Originally crafted in 2006, this best-selling loose powder boasts a blend of four shades that not only mattifies but also minimises makeup transfer.

Its ultra-fine, airy texture is imperceptible on the skin, delivering a sheer, radiant finish that lasts up to six hours without caking.

TL;DR: flawless makeup all day long.

Moroccan Oil Treatment (100ml)

Usual Price: S$69

Sale Price: S$51.75

Moroccanoil Treatment is a versatile tool for conditioning, styling, and finishing.

Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamins that enhance shine, this hair treatment not only detangles but also accelerates drying time, resulting in hair that's nourished, manageable, and luxuriously smooth with every application.

Abyssian Superfood Recovery Shampoo (250ml)

Usual Price: S$42

Sale Price: S$37.80

Buy 2 to get 30 per cent off

Superfood Recovery Shampoo is a gentle everyday hair cleanser that is free of silicones.

Infused with gentle coconut-based suds, shine-enhancing wheat proteins, and an antioxidant sugar derivative, this shampoo creates ample foam for proper cleansing.

It relies on botanical extracts to condition hair, prevent buildup, and maintain a fresh fragrance, even on warm summer evenings.

It also shields hair from oxidative damage due to pollution particles, while avoiding ingredients that could sensitise the scalp or disrupt the endocrine system.

Gifts with purchases

Shoppers who spend a minimum nett sum will receive the following gifts:

There will also be cash vouchers to be redeemed with a minimum spend:

Grand Lucky Draw

From Mar. 1 to 31, participate in NOVELA’s Grand Lucky Draw for a chance to win these fantastic prizes:

NOVELA outlets

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02 – 41, Singapore 609601 Chinatown: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805 Velocity@Novena Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37, Singapore 307683 Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50, Singapore 828761 Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street, #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

