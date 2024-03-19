How co-founder of Nesuto Patisserie & Masterchef S'pore guest judge went from IT studies to culinary career

"I always introduce myself as 'the accidental baker'," Masterchef Singapore Season 4 guest judge Alicia Wong told contestants during her appearance on the show.

Wong, 35, who runs the French-Japanese patisserie Nesuto in Tanjong Pagar, never dreamt that she would one day become a chef.

After all, she opted to study a completely unrelated course - IT - back in her polytechnic days.

So how did she end up opening her own pastry shop and get invited on Masterchef Singapore as a guest judge?

As it turns out, it all began with curiosity.

Curiosity

As a child, Wong had a bottomless curiosity about food and how ingredients could be combined to create something completely different.

It got to the point that when Wong’s grandparents visited, she would ask them to bring over an unusual toy — a bag of flour.

The flour would then be turned into the likes of homemade play-doh, or even pancakes (yes, edible ones).

Eventually, Wong picked up baking as a hobby but didn't think much of it until she found herself in a rut during an IT internship for her polytechnic studies.

"I couldn't sit still, and my hours in the office passed so slowly," she admitted.

One day, Wong decided to follow her heart and changed course — joining a friend in At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, a premier culinary and hospitality school in Singapore.

At the time, signing up for a pastry course seemed a lot more fun to Wong than staring at codes on a computer screen all day.

Her parents also gave her their heartfelt support. They told her:

"As long as you can be self-sufficient, just do anything you like to do."

New school, new challenge

Culinary school wasn't exactly a breeze, however.

Wong recalled that each day would begin with trainees turning up for a briefing and having their personal grooming inspected.

A classroom learning segment would be followed by a full day of practical work and, finally, a thorough cleaning of the kitchen – a taste of what it’s like in the industry.

Additionally, Michelin star chefs would drop by the course to engage with students and conduct demonstrations.

Nevertheless, Wong admitted that during the course, she wasn't the perfect student and made "so many mistakes".

"I even failed one of the most basic recipes, creme anglaise (custard sauce)," Wong recalled lightheartedly, adding that it was funny looking back on it.

"But it's more important to make the mistake, learn on the day itself and move on."

Wong was full of praise for her course instructors who taught her patiently and inspired her to keep going.

She persevered and eventually graduated from the course.

A discovered passion

But it was only mid-way into her six-year stint as a pastry chef at Capella Hotel that Wong said things finally clicked for her.

"I took a while to actually enjoy the process before I realised I was passionate about baking," she shared.

One of Wong's most memorable experiences at Capella was when her team had to prepare a buffet for 300 to 400 people and the dessert trolley suddenly collapsed.

"I remember my pastry chef was very calm. She said, 'Let's not panic'," Wong said.

Eventually, the team pulled themselves together, scrounging whatever ingredients they could find in the kitchen and redid the dessert spread in two hours.

"It was like a Masterchef challenge," Wong recalled during the show, with a smile.

'People push me to be better'

One thing led to another.

In 2016, Wong seized the opportunity to head the pastry team at Plentyfull at Millenia Walk.

Curiosity came calling yet again in mid-2017 when two friends asked her to join a passion project, spearheading the menu for a small bake shop.

Out of this project came Nesuto Patissiere, and Wong was roped in as a co-founder.

Amidst the learning curve of starting a new business, Wong said that her most important takeaway was the strength of people.

She saw it in her teammates and her customers-turned-friends who would give brutally honest yet encouraging feedback on her new creations, and challenge her to do better.

Her family also helped out as delivery drivers during the pandemic.

"They are the ones who push me to be better," Wong said.

Masterchef Singapore

As luck would have it, one of Nesuto's customers ended up working with the Masterchef Singapore team and suggested bringing Wong on as a guest judge.

After an interview, Wong was selected to make an appearance on Season 4 of the show.

Aptly, she got to see contestants try to replicate one of her signature desserts, a Coconut Pineapple and Lime Entremet.

Wong also conducted a brief Q&A with them during which she shared about her experiences as a pastry chef.

But did this appearance make Wong feel like she had ‘made it’? Not really.

"I was having a little case of imposter syndrome, days leading up to the actual event. And even when I stepped on the set, it was extremely nerve-racking!" Wong admitted.

Despite this, Wong said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the effort that goes into making a single episode and felt "thoroughly, thoroughly honoured" to be invited as a guest judge.

How to start?

So what advice would Wong give to young people looking to explore their passion in the culinary arts?

Wong pointed out that culinary schools like At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy have the advantage of being well-connected with alumni, with instructors who have years of industry experience.

As it turns out, At-Sunrice celebrates 23 years of excellence in culinary education this year.

In these 23 years, former graduates have found themselves working for top hotels and restaurants both locally and internationally, starting their own businesses, or venturing into research and development, to name a few.

For those with plans to start their own business, Wong also recommended starting out in a commercial kitchen first.

These could be anywhere from little pastry shops to big production facilities, hotels, or restaurants.

"Even if you don't think it's relevant to work in such places, you learn about resilience & discipline, which is the core of any successful business," she explained.

If you’re curious…

At-Sunrice Globalchef Academy is currently offering globally recognised 18-month-diploma courses in Culinary Arts and Pastry & Bakery.

The courses will train students to master skills and techniques in both Asian and Western cuisines, through a unique Study and Paid Work pedagogy that includes apprenticeship programmes in top restaurants and hotels.

Up to 90 per cent of the course fees are funded by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

The next two intakes are on Apr. 8 and May 27, 2024.

For those looking to further their culinary education, the school also offers degree articulation partnerships with universities in the USA, UK and Hong Kong.

For more information on At-Sunrice courses, you can visit this link.

This sponsored article by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy reminded this writer that it's important to always stay curious.

Top image from Alicia Wong.