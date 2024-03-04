Back

Up to 30% off Itacho Sushi scallop sashimi, scallop sushi, grilled scallops & more from Mar. 4, 2024

Available at all outlets islandwide.

| Melanie Lim | Sponsored | March 04, 2024, 11:01 AM

Japanese scallop lovers, you’ll want to pay attention to this.

Itacho Sushi will be holding their Premium Hokkaido Scallop Festival from Mar. 4, where customers can enjoy discounts of up to 30 per cent off on a range of innovative scallop items.

With prices as low as S$3.30, the dishes are cheaper than Itacho Sushi’s usual promotions and normal menu dishes, with a wide variety of items freshly flown in from Hokkaido, including aburi and different toppings.

Indulge in scallop sushi with an array of flavours, fresh scallop sashimis, comforting steamed egg with scallop, flavourful grilled scallop with butter mini rice and mouthwatering baked scallop spicy salmon mayo egg with rice, amongst other delicious creations.

As the Hokkaido scallops are processed the same day they are landed, they are incredibly fresh and safe to be enjoyed raw.

Here’s what you can expect:

Scallop Sushi

From left to right:

  1. Scallop Sushi (S$3.30, U.P. $4.80)

  2. Scallop with Black Truffle Sushi (S$3.70, U.P. S$5.30)

  3. Roasted Scallop Sushi (S$3.50, U.P. S$5)

  4. Roasted Scallop with Black Truffle Sushi (S$3.90, U.P. S$5.50)

  5. Roasted Scallop with Cod Fish Caviar Sushi (S$3.70, U.P. S$5.30)

  6. Scallop with Spicy Cod Fish Caviar Sauce Sushi (S$3.70, U.P. $5.30)

3 Kinds Scallop Sushi Set (S$5.80, U.P. S$8.20)

Jumbo Scallop Sushi (S$6.70, U.P. S$9.50)

Scallop Sashimi

Scallop Sashimi (S$9.90, U.P. S$14.20)

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi (S$13.90, U.P. S$19.80)

Others

Steamed Egg with Scallop (S$4.80, U.P. S$6.80)

Baked Scallop Spicy Salmon Mayo Egg with Rice (S$8.40, U.P. S$12)

Grilled Scallop with Butter Mini Rice with Tenkasu (S$9.70, U.P. S$13.80)

Store Locations

This promotion is valid across all seven of Itacho Sushi’s outlets islandwide, while stocks last.

  1. ION Orchard, #B3-20

  2. Bugis Junction, #B1-05

  3. Tampines Mall, #04-32

  4. Bedok Mall, #B2-42

  5. The Star Vista, #B1-12

  6. Jewel Changi Airport, #B2-210

  7. Novena Square 2, #02-88

Click here to find out more and here for Itacho Sushi’s Instagram page.

This sponsored article by Itacho Sushi reignited this writer’s love for all things scallop.

