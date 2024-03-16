This eastie tried to maximise her ‘wins’ in the west by completing missions at S’pore’s largest outlet mall

I’m Singaporean. Of course I’ll travel across the island just to maximise ‘wins’ from my spending.

Let me preface.

I live in the East. More specifically, I live just a 10-minute drive away from the airport.

Why is this important, you might ask?

Because despite staying all the way in the East, I would still travel across the island to IMM just to find myself the best deals.

After all, you’ve got to do what you have to do to optimise your spending and maximise your gains in this economy.

And shopping at Singapore’s largest outlet mall is one of the options you can explore.

This isn’t very hard, given that IMM is less than a 10-minute walk from Jurong East MRT.

Here’s how you can maximise your dollar and potentially earn eCapitaVouchers from now to Apr. 30 when you take part in “Shop to the Top” gamification via CapitaStar application.

You heard me right - a whopping S$500 eCapitaVoucher just from completing IMM’s “Shop To The Top Missions”.

“Shop To The Top” missions

The mission is simple.

All you have to do is complete five missions and collect the different stamps and eCapitaVouchers from the CapitaStar mobile application. All rewards will be issued upon completion of a stipulated mission.

Take note that shoppers who collect all five mission stamps will qualify as top spenders to earn S$500 eCapitaVoucher.

Here’s a list of the missions:

Spend S$80 in F&B to receive one mission stamp and S$5 eCapitaVoucher Spend S$80 in Fashion to receive one mission stamp and S$5 eCapitaVoucher Spend S$80 in Beauty to receive one mission stamp and S$5 eCapitaVoucher Spend S$80 in Home & Electronics to receive one mission stamp and S$5 eCapitaVoucher Spend S$120 in Giant Hypermarket to receive one mission stamp and S$5 eCapitaVoucher

Spending must be done in a single receipt, limited to completing one mission per day, per shopper.

Mission stamps are valid for the first 50 redemptions of eCapitaVoucher per mission per day, while stocks last.

Other terms and conditions apply. For more information, click here.

More than 100 outlet stores

That said, how should you go about completing the mission?

With more than 100 outlet stores amongst an impressive list of 220 stores in IMM, there are a lot of places to help you fulfil your mission.

The best part? Almost half the shops are offering up to 80 per cent discounts, all year round.

And in this economy, who doesn’t love a good discount?

Mission #1: Feast before your haul

Before starting your shopping haul, you’ll need to fill your stomach.

But with an extensive list of eateries at IMM, how should one choose where to feast?

Feast from the land

If you are unsure, why not try the Halal-certified Japanese BBQ restaurant Yakiniku Shokudo?

With a personal grill set up at every table, the whole dining experience can get really intimate and enjoyable.

You can get the Beef Karubi Set at S$9.90 and the Wagyu Beef Set at S$26.90.

You can also get the chicken sets starting from S$8.90 per 100 grams.

Feast from the sea

Or perhaps you prefer a selection from the sea.

If that’s the case, why eat at the Long Beach Seafood Restaurant at IMM?

Founded in 1982, the Long Beach Seafood Restaurant is famous for creating the original and best black pepper crab.

Such a scrumptious selection will surely be the perfect way to start your shopping spree.

In addition, during the event period from Mar. 15 to Apr. 30, Long Beach Seafood Restaurant will be offering an exclusive value lunch bundle comprising one main and two dim sum of the day.

The bundle can be shared between two to three people.

Diners can choose their mains between Braised Live Lobster Ee Fu Noodle, Live Lobster with Crispy Rice in Superior Broth or Braised Live Dungeness Crab with Bee Hoon.

The promotion is only available during lunch hours.

Terms and conditions apply. Check in-store for more details.

Mission #2: Never go out of style

Now that we have our fill, let’s tackle the next mission on the list — fashion.

While there are a lot of fashion stores to explore, one of my go-to stores to complete the second mission would be Rabeanco Outlet.

This fashion outlet selling handcrafted leatherware offers high discounts all year round.

Their handbag selections are simply chef’s kiss.

Also, did I mention that Rabeanco Outlet will be having up to 75 per cent discount storewide?

Shoppers will also enjoy an additional 20 per cent off with a purchase of at least two pieces of items.

Don’t forget to check in-store for more details.

Achilles’ heel

Ultimately, fashion comes down to your personal choice. And personally, Coach’s small wallet selection is my Achilles’ heel.

I mean, look at that:

The Horse and Carriage print for this particular selection reminds me of a fairytale told and retold during one’s childhood - a physical remnant of wild imagination and wistful longing, if you will.

And for an outlet price, what was once the wildest dream of the past is merely in the palm of your hand.

Mission #3: One for the beauty

Looking to replenish your beauty products?

Why not head to Singapore’s homegrown multi-brand beauty retail chain store, Novela.

The best part about getting your beauty fix at IMM’s Novela Outlet?

Members can enjoy international brands at special member prices. The best part? Membership is free.

What a steal.

Mission #4: Home electronics

The only thing better than getting your beauty and fashion products at an outlet price is getting your home appliances and electronics at an outlet price.

Lucky for me, you can get great home appliances from the ToTT Outlet.

Do you know that they are offering a 35 per cent discount on the new cuisinart air fryer steam oven?

Mission #5: Get your groceries at Giant

Don’t forget to finish your mission by dropping by Giant Hypermarket to get your groceries.

Giant is one of my favourite supermarkets to shop at because they offer hundreds of household staples at competitive prices.

It certainly helps that Giant offers great discounts across its products all year round.

Optimise your spending at IMM

So what are you waiting for? Head down to IMM now to complete all five missions and optimise your spending.

At least, I know I’ll be embarking on a journey to the West to maximise my gains.

This article is brought to you by CapitaLand.

Top image via CapitaLand.