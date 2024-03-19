A well-stocked office pantry is nicer than having a nice boss. Hear me out.

We've all been there—you trudge into the office on a Monday morning, vibes matched by a soulless grey drizzle outside.

You think about the insane amount of work due by EOD and proceed to cry—or not.

You decide to take a detour to the office pantry because looking at snacks soothes your soul which has been worn thinner than the rungs of a well-trodden corporate ladder.

But what if the secret to your woes is right there in front of you?

A well-stocked office pantry — one that has something for everyone — is the key to workplace bliss.

It even trumps having a nice boss. Here's why.

1. The office pantry doesn’t judge you

Your boss might be nice, but does he or she offer you a comforting tub of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey after you accidentally hit "reply all" on an email meant for your work bestie?

Probably not.

A nice boss might let it slide with a chuckle and sermon on email etiquette — if you’re lucky.

But that’s not how the office pantry rolls.

The office pantry is a big supporter of mindful listening and understands how food, in transcending values and beliefs, can be one of the most powerful love languages ever.

It's there with open shelves, offering you everything from Ruffles chips to organic turkey ham, no questions asked.

The pantry doesn't care about your email blunders; it only cares that you're happy and satiated.

We just wish the same could be said of your nice boss.

2. The office pantry is a 24/7 refuge

Bosses take vacations, get sick, or have days when they're just not in the mood (yes, even the nice ones).

The office pantry? Always there, open 24/7, ready to comfort you with a cup of coffee or Want Want rice crackers.

In other words:

Boss = Unreliable

Pantry = Reliable

The office pantry is your beacon of hope amidst a sea of deadlines, your trusted anchor firm against the fickle waves of snack trends.

It’s there even on the weekends, cookies and cup noodles all ready to welcome that one employee who always forgets to bring home their laptop.

Above all, the office pantry is a refuge for all.

Need someplace warm to escape the freezing tundra that is your work area? Gotcha, says the warm and toasty office pantry.

Stressed over the super important presentation you have to give in 30 minutes? Come take a seat and have some tea as you rehearse, says the pantry.

Pissed that management passed you over and gave the promotion to Kiss-*ss Kenneth instead?

Let’s hear your battle plan over some extra spicy Samyang cup noodles.

3. Something for everyone and every mood

A nice boss is great, but can he or she compete with the endless variety of a well-stocked pantry?

If you do a good job, your boss can reward you with either a compliment (which can’t be eaten or spent #justsaying), a promotion (comes with more work), a bonus (not bad), or pay raise (only acceptable option, in our opinion).

Quite meh when contrasted with the smorgasbord of offerings overflowing from the cupboards and shelves of the office pantry — and that’s all for you whether you do a good job or not.

From nuts and fruits for health conscious colleagues to cup noodles and sliced bread for those whose pay cheque lasts them exactly 30 days and no more — the office pantry offers something for everyone and every mood.

4. Pantry perks = productivity + improved mental health

A nice boss might give you a motivational speech, but a pantry full of snacks directly fuels your productivity.

It's scientifically proven that you can't do your best work on an empty stomach.

With a pantry within arm's reach, you're like a well-oiled machine, churning out reports, spreadsheets, and presentations with the energy of a thousand suns—or at least the caffeine equivalent.

And it’s good for your mental health too, according to my colleague Eileen:

“A well-stocked pantry means we don’t have to order or buy snacks out of our own pocket. This means we can save money. We will be less sian to work because we know we are not spending extra money to keep ourselves focused.”

For Nigel, another co-worker, a good office pantry also takes away the pressure of deciding what snacks to spend your money on.

“At work, you already have enough to handle. A good pantry is like the ideal Christmas present — something you might not have bought for yourself but which you do enjoy once it's put in front of you.”

5. The social hub

The office pantry isn't just a place to refuel; it's the social epicentre of the office.

Think about where your colleagues gather at the start of the day or during a midday lull —- it’s the pantry isn’t it?

It's where bonds are formed over shared love for cake, where ideas are exchanged and collaborations emerge over a lunch conversation.

It's where you find the hottest gossip, like how the mystery cookies that everyone loved were made by a quiet guy from IT.

Or that Shanti from Finance dumped Marketing’s Bryan because of the way he pronounces “colleagues”.

What would office life be reduced to without these precious moments?

Indispensable to working life but not unattainable

A well-stocked office pantry is so indispensable to working life that Nigel would go as far as to cut S$20 from his pay and add it to the pantry fund.

“Because there are a lot of intangibles that come along with a decent set of pantry offerings. Like being able to indulge a bit on a tough day. The opportunity to meet new colleagues and bond over our snack preferences. A surprising find while OT-ing that just makes the hours easier to put in. All worth the S$20 and more.”

No need for drastic measures. A well-stocked office pantry is very attainable with pandamart, foodpanda’s online grocery network.

With a little help from pandamart, we bought some additional food items — fruits, fluids (of both the carbonated and electrolyte varieties) and an unhealthy a wide selection of snacks — to complement what we had in our office pantry.

There was such a wide variety to choose from, that at one point, we stressed ourselves out from weighing the marginal benefits of yet another pack of chips versus cup noodles (we eventually went with the bananas).

But for the rest of you who aren’t bogged down by the tyranny of choice, the range by pandamart covers fresh produce, pantry staples, beverages, health & beauty, cleaning essentials and so much more.

Honestly, you might be able to stock your entire office if pandamart decides to offer stationery.

The groceries took under an hour to arrive, but they were descended upon within minutes by my co-workers who have such a voracious appetite…for life.

Oh well, if we needed more snacks, it’s less than an hour away via pandamart which, by the way, delivers islandwide, 24/7.

And don’t say “bo jio” because this is us jio-ing you right now with this coupon code for groceries: Get an extra discount of up to 15 per cent off using code GROCERIES.

Minimum spending and terms and conditions apply.

No excuses then for not fulfilling your pantry’s full potential.

March promos!!!!

If you’re stocking up on happiness this March, why not throw in some meals for the office and enjoy S$1.99 delivery fee?

Up until Mar. 31, get your foodpanda orders delivered for just S$1.99.

The promotion only applies from 7am to 5pm daily, for selected F&B establishments only.

We got bubble tea (naturally), which made for a very wonderful Thursday at work.

Thanks to this sponsored post by foodpanda, that Thursday at work was extraordinarily wonderful.

Top photos via Canva and Joshua Lee.