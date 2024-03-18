New eco-friendly powder shampoos are suitable for different hair types, from thinning hair to oily & sensitive scalps

If you have always wondered about how powder shampoos feel on your scalp, perhaps now’s the time to try using one.

The Powder Shampoo is an award-winning, eco-conscious brand that hopes to save the planet, one shower wash at a time.

Launched in 2021, the brand is known for their innovative powder-to-foam formulas and plastic-free packaging.

All the product formulas contain 100 per cent nature-derived ingredients and do not contain nasties.

Shampoo

The powder-to-foam shampoo formulas come in four scalp-specific variants to tackle different scalp and hair concerns such as:

Thinning and ageing hair Normal and sensitive scalps Oily scalps and limp hair Dandruff-prone scalps

To use, simply pour a sufficient amount of powder onto your wet palm, hair or body, lather to create the foam, and proceed to wash as normal.

Each bottle of the shampoo is good for 100 washes.

For normal & sensitive scalp

The vegan Strengthening & Soothing Shampoo (100g) promotes hair growth, restores scalp balance, and eliminates impurities.

It also has anti-irritation and anti-inflammation effects for healthy and luscious hair.

For thinning hair

The vegan Invigorating & Stimulating Shampoo (100g) promotes hair growth, restores scalp balance and boosts nutrients and oxygen to the hair.

It also strengthens the hair bulb for a resilient and energised scalp.

For oily scalp & limp hair

The vegan Purifying & Regulating Shampoo (100g) promotes hair growth, restores scalp balance and boosts circulation.

It also eliminates sebum build-up and prevents bacterial and fungal infections for a refreshed scalp and rejuvenated hair.

For loose dandruff flakes

The vegan Exfoliating & Balancing Shampoo (100g) promotes hair growth, restores scalp balance and has anti-bacterial and antifungal properties.

It also removes impurities and keeps dandruff away for a flake-free scalp and softer hair.

New: For dry hair

The waterless Hydrating & Replenishing Shampoo (20g) provides deep nourishment and repair for hair, protecting it from dryness and damage.

Body Wash

Apart from shampoo, The Powder Shampoo also sells powder-to-foam body wash in two variants: one for energising your morning and one for relaxing your evening.

The vegan formula breaks down excess oil and has anti-inflammatory effects.

Each bottle of the body wash is good for 100 washes.

For Day

The water-free Energising Day Body Foam Wash (100g) is designed to awaken your senses.

Formulated with antioxidant-rich and soothing ingredients, it uses zesty, earthy and uplifting aromatherapy to enhance your shower experience.

For night

The water-free Relaxing Night Body Foam Wash (100g) is designed to unwind your mind and reveal a soft and supple skin.

