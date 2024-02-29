Everything you need to know to make the best of your Taylor Swift S’pore concert experience

Taylor Swift’s concerts are coming up and those who managed to score tickets have probably started planning for the big day.

There’s a lot to know to make the process a smooth-sailing one. Be thorough and don’t be caught out by any surprises. Before we begin, here’s a general guide to some tips and tricks for all shows at the Singapore National Stadium.

Let’s go on to the specifics:

What you can and can’t bring

While you should bring your A-game to the show, there’s a lot that you should leave at home, such as cameras (yes, polaroid cameras included), and selfie sticks.

More specifically, for Swift’s concert, all umbrellas (including foldable ones), laptops, tablets iPads and digital readers (such as Kindles) will not be allowed into the venue.

Neither will carabiners, d-rings and shower rings – this means that friendship bracelets will either have to be worn (as they should), or be kept in your bag.

Bags with three or more compartments will also not be allowed into the venue.

For those who are afraid that it will rain, consider bringing a poncho – which is much smaller and lighter to bring around.

If you end up bringing your laptop or tablet with you, you will be directed to deposit your items at deposit counters available on a first-come, first-served (read: limited number of slots) basis. Each bag of items costs S$10 to deposit.

You can refer to the event guide for a full list of items which are prohibited at the venue.

Arrive at the venue at least an hour before showtime

All of Swift’s shows here start pretty early, at 6pm. Taking into account the sheer number of people that will be attending, get to the venue by 5pm if you don’t want to end up missing the opening act.

Gates will open at around 4pm.

The roads around Sports Hub will get congested on show days, so public transport is definitely recommended for those who don’t want to deal with being stuck in endless jams.

If you’re intending to buy merch, exchange friendship bracelets, soak in the pre-concert atmosphere, or grab a bite before the show, arrive at the venue even earlier. You won’t be the only one.

Look after yourself, and those around you

We can’t mention this enough – there will be large crowds at the stadium, because those without tickets will also want to hang around the area to soak in the atmosphere. So keeping yourself, and those around you safe is of utmost importance.

Tempers can easily flare in the hot weather, so remember, be kind.

If you see someone in need of assistance, there will be Singapore Sports Hub staff stationed around the venue to seek help from.

During the concert, fans will have to stay within their respective sections as reflected on their tickets.

Also don’t bring or wear anything that may impede the view of those around you – because you wouldn’t want that happening to you either.

Stay hydrated and safe, everyone.

Don’t give in to scalpers

We know – not everyone managed to get tickets to the show.

But buying resale tickets really isn’t the solution – you will not be let into the venue should the ticket be found to be invalid.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) stats showed that 54 victims lost more than S$45,000 to scammers last July when attempting to buy tickets to see Swift.

Even if you don’t have a ticket, you can still hear her singing from outside the stadium.

This sponsored article by Singapore Sports Hub made the writer think twice about what to bring to watch mother.

Top photos from Taylor Swift’s X & Singapore Sports Hub’s Facebook