I couldn’t get Taylor Swift concert tickets, so I held my own Eras Tour party at home

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a Swiftie.

Ever since her debut album in 2006 to her most recent 1989 (Taylor’s version) album, Taylor Swift has been the one artiste who has consistently accompanied me through the years, from when I was a lovelorn teen to a (still lovelorn) almost-30-year-old today.

I love Tay Tay’s songs so much that she has been my number one most listened artist on Spotify for two years running, ever since I started viewing my Spotify wrapped in 2022:

So, you can pretty much imagine my devastation when I didn’t manage to snag tickets to the Eras Tour concert when they went on sale last year.

Not one to concede defeat, I did the next best thing just weeks before Taylor’s Singapore concert.

I organised my very own Eras Tour party at home and invited three of the biggest Swifties in my friend circle to come join me.

The most fitting part?

All three of my friends, like me, also did not manage to get tickets to her concert.

Pre-party preparations

Getting ready for the party was pretty straightforward.

I had a rough idea of how I wanted the decorations to look, and my living room wall was the perfect canvas for what I had in mind.

All I needed was some black paint, a paint brush and some sheets of A4 paper to make “The Eras Tour Party” banner.

I then printed out a few photographs of Taylor’s iconic albums at my neighbourhood printing shop to spruce up the entire look.

The end result:

The Party

I arranged for the party to begin at 12pm so there would be enough time for me to get lunch ready before my friends arrived.

Because I wanted to keep to the theme as much as possible, I decided to order some of Taylor’s favourite food for lunch.

These included chicken tenders, cheeseburgers and fries from Carl's Jr.:

Takeout coffees from Heavenly Wang (lyric reference to ‘Is It Over Now?’):

And brownies from Annabella Patisserie (since Taylor loves to bake):

All of this was made possible thanks to foodpanda's quick delivery

With the food and drinks ready, I synced a Taylor Swift playlist to the TV so that my friends and I would have “surround sound” audio of her songs as we had lunch.

By the time 1pm rolled around, all three of my Swiftie friends had arrived and were happily munching on food, belting our lungs out to some of Taylor’s greatest hits and classics.

The topic of Travis Kelce (Taylor’s current boyfriend) in particular, had us all in a knot over who we thought was Taylor’s best and worst love interest.

Once we had lunch, we proceeded to exchange Taylor Swift themed friendship bracelets and stickers:

Before working on the main activity for the afternoon - a Taylor Swift/Eras Tour themed painting session:

Sakti painted a ghost in reference to lyrics from Taylor’s song ‘Anti-Hero’, while Faiqah painted a collage of icons from Taylor’s album anthology.

Darren painted a portrait of Taylor while I painted lyrics from Taylor’s song ‘Mine’:

After we were done with our masterpieces, we had fun posing for pictures with them:

And there you have it - a four-hour long Eras Tour party.

While a house party can’t compare to the satisfaction of attending Taylor’s concert in person, it did help quench the saltiness of not being able to get tickets.

