New Udon Mookata previously at Golden Mile Complex opens at Orchard Towers, fully air-conditioned with near smokeless BBQ experience

The legendary New Udon Mookata @ Golden Mile has recently opened their second outlet at Orchard Towers.

Promising the same good food but in a newer and more conducive environment, the restaurant is fully air-conditioned and equipped with a BBQ exhaust grill pipe suction to ensure that diners have a near smokeless BBQ experience.

Their first outlet after leaving Golden Mile Complex is at Lavender.

Some of the restaurant’s famous dishes include:

Mookata Set for 2 to 3 pax (S$49.90)

Grilled Squid (S$15)

Tom Yum Soup (S$15)

Fried Prawn Kway Tiao (S$12)

Phad Thai Prawn (S$12)

Seafood Vermicelli (S$12)

Legendary Chili (S$10)

The Chinese New Year weekend might just be the perfect time to visit as the restaurant will be open daily from 11am to midnight, including Feb. 12.

Last orders are at 11:30pm.

They are also available for online delivery, and orders can be made via WhatsApp at 8183 5201.

How to get there

Address: 400 Orchard, Orchard Towers #02-24/25/26, Singapore 238875

Nearest MRT station: Orchard

Buses available: 7, 36, 77, 105, 106, 111, 123, 132, 174, 174e, 502, 502A, NR8

Take Bus 36 from Orchard MRT bus stop (Orchard station Exit 13). Ride four stops and alight at Delfi Orchard, bus stop no. 09169.

Driving: Park at the back of Orchard Tower, level 3, and walk across the link bridge to the front tower. Take the escalator down and the restaurant will be on the right.

This sponsored article by Golden Mile Mookata made this writer hungry for some good ol’ mookata.

Top images via New Udon Mookata @ Golden Mile