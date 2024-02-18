McDonald’s S’pore does limited time super saver meals from S$5 starting Feb. 19

Many Singaporeans may choose to cope with the 9 per cent GST and inflation by cutting down on spending.

You may need to tighten your wallet, but you need not have to forgo nice things.

From Feb. 19 till Mar. 6, 2024, McDonald's Singapore will be offering three of its classic meals from S$5.

Yes, you heard that right: 2017 pricing in 2024.

This means that you can treat yourself to a nice McDonald’s meal after a long day at work or school without feeling the pinch.

Discounted meals

McChicken Meal at S$5 (U.P from S$5.95)

Filet-O-Fish Meal at S$5.50 (U.P from S$6.45)

McSpicy Meal at S$6.50 (U.P from S$8.30)

If you're looking to start your day right, here are the breakfast deals:

Sausage McMuffin with Egg at S$3.50 (U.P from S$5)

Chicken Muffin with Egg at S$3.50 (U.P from S$4.20)

Sides at only S$1.50

The deals are available on all channels except for delivery. You can find out more about the deals here. Terms and conditions apply.

While stocks last.

