Kiehl’s S’pore holding ‘The Brightest Skin Experience’ pop-up event at VivoCity till Mar. 3, 2024

Are you a skincare fanatic who’s in pursuit of ‘glass skin’?

Then you’ll definitely want to attend ‘The Brightest Skin Experience’ pop-up held by Kiehl’s Singapore in VivoCity from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2024.

This is Kiehl’s second pop-up experience, following their first pop-up in Kuala Lumpur last year.

At the VivoCity pop-up, visitors can claim a complimentary 6-piece sample kit and try a personalised deep skin consultation with Kiehl’s Skin Pros using the Derma Reader Pro.

There will also be ‘Brightest Skin Experience’ sets priced at S$140 (worth S$199), and other exclusive sets available for sale.

This year’s pop-up is set to showcase a new variation of the Kiehl’s glass skin routine:

The Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution, paired with

The brand new Clearly Corrective™ Daily Re-Texturizing Triple Acid Peel

Here’s some information about the two products:

Clearly Corrective™ Daily Re-Texturizing Triple Acid Peel

This lightweight and fast-absorbing re-texturizing peel helps to rapidly resurface the appearance of skin’s texture while visibly refining the appearance of pores to reveal smoother, radiant skin.

The expertly curated formula of 8.6 per cent Triple-Acid Blend, including Copper Gluconate, helps to minimise signs of discomfort, creating the perfect potion for glass-like skin.

After just four weeks of consistent application, users saw a smoother complexion*

88 per cent agreed they saw minimised pores*

98 per cent felt smoother skin*

95 per cent saw more radiant skin*

*Based on a consumer perception study after four weeks of use.

They also said that the peel felt gentle for daily use.

This targeted gentle facial peel helps reduce the appearance of pores, boost skin’s radiance, and create visibly softer and smoother skin texture with this specific formulation:

5.4 per cent AHAs (3.5 per cent Glycolic Acid and 1.998 per cent Lactic Acid)

0.18 per cent BHA (Salicylic Acid)

3.0 per cent PHA (Gluconolactone)

Balanced with soothing Copper Gluconate to reduce discomfort, the formula provides a gentle exfoliating peel that can be used daily and can be paired with the Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution.

Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution

Being the #1 Brightening Serum in Singapore*, the Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution visibly improves skin clarity:

-39 per cent Dark Spot Intensity**

+23 per cent Plumper Skin***

Perfect for if you want to achieve dewy, glass skin.

*Kiehl’s calculation is based in part on data reported by Beauté Research SAS in October 2023 through its “Singapore, - Quarterly Retail Sales Report - Q3 2023” in the Department Stores, Boutiques and E-Commerce Prestige market. (Copyright©2023 Beauté Research SAS).

**Based on expert grading in a clinical study after 12 weeks of product use.

***Based on expert grading in a clinical study after 19 days of product use.

This sponsored article by Kiehl’s made this writer wish she could have glass skin as well.

Top image by Canva and Kiehl’s