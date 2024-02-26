HOOKED Fishing Programme, a social initiative, reels in at-risk youths in S’pore by teaching them how to fish

Attending school was never easy for 16-year-old Jay (not his real name).

He always thought his teachers spoke too fast and gave him too much homework.

He probably had dyslexia, a term he never knew, and his school teachers did not pick up on whether he had the condition.

As Jay faced ongoing challenges in reading and writing, his discouragement grew, leading him to leave school when he was in Secondary 3.

He spent most of his time at home, where he felt happy to have the flexibility of time to sleep and play more.

The only issue was that he had no money and could only live off his aunt.

Although Jay was no longer engaged in education, he still had aspirations to work and support his family.

Unfortunately, he lacked direction and did not have any opportunities to pursue his interests.

This began to change when he met a social worker from Fei Yue Community Services and was introduced to the HOOKED fishing programme.

Jay found his calling — the sea — and now dreams of becoming a boat captain and sharing the joy of fishing with others.

Started with helping at-risk youths found at illegal fishing spots

Jay was not the only at-risk youth who turned his life around with the help of the HOOKED fishing programme, which, through teaching at-risk youth how to fish, “reels” them back in from the fringes of society.

Phinehas Er, a social worker at Fei Yue Community Services, told Mothership that he often reaches out to youths who land themselves in trouble for illegal fishing.

He found that many of them don’t mean any harm — they're not intentionally fishing illegally.

They just go to quiet spots where there are fewer people to try and catch bigger fish.

However, illegal fishing is a problem, as not only would the youths get into trouble with the law, but they also did not know about sustainable practices and were causing a problem for the environment.

Teaches more than fishing

Er developed the HOOKED Fishing Programme at Fei Yue Community Services in 2020.

The programme is now also supported by the National Youth Fund (NYF) and Conservation International Singapore.

The new initiative integrates his passion for fishing with his commitment to youth work.

He underwent a boating course and became a boat captain, guiding at-risk youths on fishing adventures out at sea.

Being out at sea, catching fish and navigating the waves can meet youths' desire for adventure and fun.

Beyond the novelty of boat fishing, the programme seeks to redirect thrill-seeking behaviours within youths towards more constructive activities.

Not only do the youths learn how to fish properly, they are also empowered to fish sustainably and protect the environment.

”More than skills, it’s a set of beliefs that we want the youths to adopt,” Er said.

“Minimise littering, reduce pollution, and the fishes can have the opportunity to thrive in the waters.”

Incorporating fishing to support therapeutic social work with youths-at-risk can also bring about a transformative experience.

“We use every teachable moment on the boat to educate and empower youths to develop their character”.

For instance, when their fishing lines get stuck underwater, Er teaches the youths how to analyse the situation, find solutions, and make decisions in real-time.

Back on shore, he uses such challenges at sea to encourage youths to reflect on how they can apply problem-solving and coping skills to manage real-life problems in school or at home.

Helping youths gain self-confidence

Jay said he used to fish at Upper Seletar Reservoir but often came up empty-handed as he was not taught proper techniques.

He also brought home all of his catch as he did not know what sustainable fishing meant.

When Jay was roped into the programme, facilitators learnt that he needed additional time to pick up on things and made adjustments to cater to him.

Through his diligence and commitment to learning, Jay picked up the proper techniques, from setting up the equipment to luring and netting the fish.

Er mentioned he was heartened to see Jay gaining more self-confidence over time.

Jay not only started being proactive in guiding others but also took the initiative to create an instructional video to share his knowledge with more people.

“Just try your best. Don’t give up.”

Jay comes from a challenging background.

When asked about his family, he shared that most of his siblings were single-handedly supported by his aunt, whom he shares a close relationship with.

After dropping out of school, he could not find a job.

“I need to save and be careful with my spending. I can't just spend money recklessly,” he said.

“Sometimes, I have money for meals, sometimes I don’t.”

Before he learned how to secure the rigs and lures properly, he often lost them during fishing, and it was expensive for him to replace them.

“Now, I save money because I don’t lose them. I can also sell them to fellow anglers and earn some allowance,” he said.

Other than seeing himself becoming a boat captain in the future, Jay said he plans to learn cooking and repair skills.

“Just try your best. Don’t give up,” Jay tells himself and other youths like him.

Challenges working with at-risk youths

Working with youths was not without its challenges, said Er.

“Some of them might express strong interest and agree to come but then not show up,” he said.

“It might be because something came up at home or school. For example, having to serve detention after getting into trouble.”

Er said there were also youths who came from complicated family backgrounds and often had no control over things that happened at home.

There might also be times when the youths they reached out to were just not interested in fishing.

In those cases, he would direct them to other youth development programmes offered by Fei Yue Community Services, such as animal care, baking or boxing.

If they expressed interest in fishing, they would be invited to participate in a trial session before committing to the six-month fishing programme.

During introductory sessions, they will learn proper fishing techniques, which include choosing the right equipment setup for different types of fish and water terrain.

They would also instil sustainability-friendly values, such as encouraging them to release juvenile fish and bring back only what they would consume.

“It takes a while to challenge their existing beliefs,” Er said. “However, over time, it becomes second nature to them.”

First run with nine youths successful, looking for more

The HOOKED Fishing Programme has just concluded its first run successfully, during which nine youths pledged to adopt more sustainable fishing practices by sharing them with their like-minded friends.

Fei Yue is inviting more youths to join their programme and work together to create a new generation of stewards working to protect natural resources and the environment.

They also plan to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new collaborations with other youth organisations, environmental groups, schools, and community partners.

The National Youth Fund supports youth initiatives

The National Youth Fund (NYF) supports initiatives that address the needs of youths, provide opportunities for personal development, and inspire positive change in Singapore.

Who can apply?

Youth sector organisations

Youth social enterprises

Schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (i.e. Institutes of Technical Education, Polytechnics and Universities)

Looking to champion your own ground-up youth initiative? Find out more about the National Youth Fund today.

