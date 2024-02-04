4 ‘Dream Bathroom’ upgrades for S’pore homeowners that will pay off over time

As we debate the various aspects of our future home, my partner and I have very different visions for our dream bathrooms.

He has a very specific idea of what his ideal bathroom would look like, envisioning a larger-than-average space with calm lighting that feels homey and yet elegant.

Something like this:

On the other hand, I just want something bright and warm that can be easily maintained, as I hate mouldy or grimy toilets.

Generous countertop space is also quite important to me.

Both of us would love a separate shower area divided with glass so that the floor can remain dry.

In pursuing our dream bathrooms, I realised that aesthetics should only come after practicality.

If you are a homeowner looking to design or upgrade your dream bathroom, here are some things to bear in mind:

1. Water-efficient water closets (WC) that work

All WCs sold in Singapore have to be water-efficient and come with a water-efficiency label to prove that it has met PUB standards.

Technically, the more ticks the item has, the more water-efficient it is, which can help you make a well-informed choice when purchasing a WC.

This has to be balanced with the WC’s “one (flush) and done” capability, as well as the lifespan of the bowl, seat and flushing mechanism, as these could add unexpected costs and inconvenience in the long term.

2. Ease of cleaning

As someone who prefers to avoid chores and cleaning up, having a specific technology that helps maintain a clean toilet is a dream for me.

Bravat has an Easy Clean Glaze WC that comes with an extra smooth surface glaze that allows the ceramic body of the WC to remain clean easily so that even bacteria has a hard time clinging to it.

In other words, you don’t have to sacrifice aesthetics while considering the practical aspects of your bathroom.

3. Taps that do not lose shine easily

Who doesn’t love a good, sleek and shiny tap for their basin?

After all, having one does wonders in making your bathroom feel immaculate and spotless.

Bravat’s taps have advanced mirror plating that hardens the surface to keep it looking shiny for a long while.

They also pass a salt spray test, having withstood spraying for up to 200 hours to ensure they are rust-resistant.

4. Good drainage system for bathtub

If you are one of the lucky few who can fit a bathtub in your house, there are a few things you need to consider beyond how it looks.

While a minimalistic bathtub can tie a bathroom’s aesthetics together, you need to ensure that the bathtub has a good drainage system.

A bathtub with proper drainage could lead to faster drainage, and reduce standing water and possible maintenance issues in the long run.

Bravat’s bathtubs incorporate a drainage system that prevents water accumulation.

It also enhances the functionality and longevity of the tub so you can enjoy it for years to come.

