This S’porean spent only S$38 to prepare her home for CNY. Here’s what she bought.

Chinese New Year is around the corner.

I have a big family and hence, a very busy festive period.

As celebrations roll in, I have a ton of work to do — cleaning and decorating the house, getting snacks, preparing some drinks — just in case any last-minute guests come to “bai nian”.

This year, to stop myself from getting too crazy with the shopping, I decided to stick to a budget of S$38.

The shopping list

Giant Hypermarket @ Tampines was the perfect place for shopping on a budget.

The first thing I spotted, right by the entrance, was an entire row of Chinese New Year snacks.

I scanned the array of snacks and checked out the prices.

All of them were fairly affordable, so I grabbed the pineapple tarts (S$6.95) and peanut cakes (S$6.35) - which are my favourites - for a total of S$13.30.

I continued down my list and found Magic Clean Wiper Dry Sheets (S$9.60), which are perfect for spring cleaning and wiping off dust and hair from the floor.

With my expenditure currently at S$13.30 + S$9.60 = S$22.90, I was off to get some drinks.

After much deliberation, I chose to get just one packet.

Lest you think I’m stingy, this choice was made with health-consciousness in mind.

Drinking plain water instead of sugary drinks can help to offset excess calories that are likely to be consumed during the festive season.

A six-pack of Pokka Jasmine Tea set me back S$3.35, with a total spend of S$26.25.

Chinese New Year decorations were the last things on my list.

2024 is the year of the dragon, so of course I needed something that screamed “long nian” (dragon year in Chinese).

I got a hanging decoration of a dragon with red tinsels (S$8.95) and a “fu” sticker (S$2.50) for my front door.

This brought my expenses to a total of S$37.70 (just 30 cents below my budget).

