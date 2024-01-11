How legit are scalp treatments in S’pore? A specialist debunks 8 commonly held assumptions about them

Have you ever walked past a hair and scalp treatment centre, seen a “free trial” signage and wondered if it's legit?

You might also have heard stories from friends or netizens about people getting pressured into signing up for “packages” at these hair treatment salons.

We asked Singaporeans from all walks of life to give us common assumptions they have of scalp treatments and why they don’t think they are legit or helpful.

We then asked Chantel Tian, a certified Trichologist accredited by the International Association of Trichologists (IAT), who has been working with TK TrichoKare for over 10 years, if these assumptions were true or false.

Assumption 1: “I’m young. My hair is not clogging the drain (yet). I don’t need scalp treatments.”

One common assumption of younger Singaporeans is that they don’t need scalp treatments as their hair is not visibly falling off yet.

Tian from TrichoKare explained that even though one’s scalp might appear healthy, it is difficult to reverse the hair loss process, and early prevention is definitely more effective.

“If you want to maintain your full and healthy head of hair, addressing the issue early may help.”

Assumption 2: “I take care of my hair, like washing it daily. I don’t need scalp treatments.”

On the other hand, some younger Singaporeans who are concerned about maintaining their scalp health may wash their hair daily due to the country’s hot and humid weather.

They are confident that this is enough of a “treatment” compared to others who don’t.

However, washing your hair daily is not enough.

In fact, off-the-shelf treatment plans without professional guidance often achieve little at home.

“Strictly speaking, professional scalp treatments offer specialised care that can’t be replicated at home. At TrichoKare, we address specific issues using professional-grade products and advanced technology, ensuring optimal results for overall scalp health,” Tian explained.

Assumption 3: “I’m too old for this.”

When we asked a few older Singaporeans above the age of 60 if they would consider going for scalp treatments, some felt they were too old for this.

FYI, these were males and females who still had hair.

Tian said that there shouldn’t be an age barrier for scalp treatments and that people of all ages should try scalp treatments.

Not only do these treatments address various scalp issues — e.g., oily scalp, itchy scalp, dry scalp, and scalp inflammation — but they also promote better confidence through a healthier scalp.

“Addressing the root of the problem — the scalp — is the key solution to a head of healthier hair.” “Growing older doesn’t mean that you cannot continue to improve yourself.”

Assumption 4: “Many people show me on Facebook that there are DIY methods for my hair, and these are absolutely free.”

Tian cautioned against DIY scalp treatments shared on social media as they can be unsuitable for different scalp conditions and have potential health risks.

She said it would be much safer to undergo treatment at a professional scalp treatment centre.

At TrichoKare, treatments and products are customised with professional guidance, and all customers receive safe and effective solutions for their scalp concerns.

Assumption 5: “Scalp treatments stop working once you stop going for them.”

Tian explained that this misconception comes about due to the lack of understanding of scalp treatments.

She said: “Consistency is key when it comes to scalp treatments. Results often become more noticeable and sustainable with continued, longer-term treatment.”

She explained that not only do you have to be disciplined enough to stick to the treatment plan, but it also takes a certain amount of effort post-treatment to maintain the benefits.

Assumption 6: “When all else fails, I can just shave my hair.”

“Hair is important!”

Tian explained that hairstyles and hair choices are not only a form of self-expression, personal style and cultural identity, it also acts as a natural barrier to protect our scalp skin from environmental hazards, such as the sun’s UV rays.

Not only that, hair provides insulation, helping to regulate body temperature by trapping warmth close to the scalp.

Hair follicles are also connected to nerve endings, contributing to our sense of touch and helping us perceive sensations on the scalp.

Assumption 7: “Scalp treatments sound good and important, but the price point is not worth it.”

Another common concern is that scalp treatment packages are not cheap.

Tian said that while the cost of each treatment plan varies, people have to understand that the quality and benefits of the treatment plans justify the price.

“Every treatment session is customised to the customer’s hair and scalp needs and meticulously analysed in detail for customers in order to reach a better stage of improvement from each session,” she said.

“It’s our commitment to delivering a premium service for our customers at TrichoKare.”

Assumption 8: “There is just no hope for my hair.”

This is probably the greatest misconception of all.

Like what Christopher Reeves said, "Once you choose hope, anything’s possible."

So before you lose hope (or hair), why not give scalp treatment sessions a try?

TK TrichoKare is currently running an exclusive promotion where you can try their Scalp Purifying Therapy at S$48 nett and bring home a Hair Care Kkit consisting of a set of Nourishing Hair Bath (shampoo) and CompleteKare Mask (conditioner) for free.

The Scalp Purifying Therapy treatment lasts for 2.5 hours, and a comprehensive hair and scalp analysis is provided before and after treatment, so that you can get a complete understanding of your hair and scalp condition.

Sign up for the promotion here or WhatsApp this exclusive promo code MothershipTK to 9150 8891 to redeem this deal.

This sponsored article by TK TrichoKare has made the writer realise that he shouldn’t shave his head if he has hair and scalp issues but strive to improve his scalp condition instead.

Top images via TK TrichoKare and Pexels