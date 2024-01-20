Earn up to 9% cash rebates at yuu merchants when you link your PAssion POSB Debit Card to the yuu app

In November 2023, I decided to get the PAssion POSB Debit Card and yuu app since I do a fair bit of shopping at Cold Storage (a yuu merchant) on a weekly basis.

For the uninitiated, the yuu app allows you to accumulate yuu points when you spend at yuu merchants, which can then be turned into cash rebates:

After a solid month of using the debit card and app, I have nothing but cash rebates and high praise for both.

Link your PAssion POSB Debit Card to the yuu app

To reap these rewards, link your PAssion POSB Debit Card to the yuu app and enjoy a total of up to 9 per cent worth of cash rebates when you shop at yuu merchants.

Here’s how the rebate system works:

Get 1.5 per cent cash rebates when you spend at any yuu merchants

Get 7.5 per cent cash rebates when you make a monthly minimum spend of S$300 at yuu merchants and S$400 on any other purchases such as utility bills, shopping and dining

Do note that you will have to spend both S$300 (yuu spend) and S$400 (any other purchases) to qualify for the 7.5 per cent cash rebates.

The 7.5 per cent is capped at S$25 (5,000 yuu points) while the 1.5 per cent has no cap.

What cardholders can redeem with the yuu app

Cardholders can enjoy member's only discounts and exclusive deals when shopping at Cold Storage and Guardian.

You can also accumulate cash rebates and yuu points when you take a Gojek ride or dine at Toast Box, to name a few perks.

Here’s how to link your PAssion POSB Debit Card to the yuu app:

Download the yuu app to earn, track and redeem rewards with yuu points Link your card to your yuu account (if you have a new card or replaced your card, please wait for five workings days before linking your card) Tap your card or scan your yuu ID (ID can be scanned by QR code or barcode on the member ID page) Pay with your PAssion POSB Debit Card for more rewards

If you do not have a PAssion POSB Debit Card, apply for one now to enjoy the benefits of the yuu Rewards Club.

You will also get S$50 cashback for signing up.

This is the list of yuu merchants you can enjoy rewards with your PAssion POSB Debit Card:

Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Guardian Health & Beauty

7-Eleven

Giant

BreadTalk

Butter Bean

Toast Box

Thye Moh Chan

foodpanda

Food Republic

Food Junction

Food Opera

Gojek

Singapore Zoo

River Wonders

Night Safari

Bird Paradise

Singtel

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by POSB made this writer thankful for all the yuu rewards she has managed to reap.

Top images via CapitaLand Malls and POSB