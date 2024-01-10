Buy a flat in Osaka: Japan allows foreigners to own freehold properties, one of few Asian countries to do so

Investment forms a central pot in anyone's financial planning, and real estate has always been one of the most popular vehicles for investment amongst Singaporeans.

Real investment

But Singapore is very land scarce, and while real estate investment is appealing, there are a limited number of opportunities that many have access to, even if you have a decent chunk of money.

The advantage Singapore has is its global environment.

Investors are not limited to Singapore and if they have the knowledge, regional investment opportunities do exist.

But while Singaporeans might be familiar with the economic situation in neighboring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, there are often reasons why investing in familiar countries is not viable or desirable.

Destination of choice

That is why companies such as FM Investment (FMI) offer investments in slightly farther off countries, such as Japan.

The thought of owning property in Japan, I must admit, made my eyes widen.

It is an immediately enticing prospect.

Japan is beloved by many Singaporeans as a place to work, study and play for family trips and adventures.

But Japan is unique in Asia, not just for its cultural and tourism attractions: Japan allows for investment in real estate to a degree that is not commonly found in other countries.

For example: did you know that Japan allows foreigners to own land?

Not just for certain types of property: Japan allows foreign investors to buy and own condominiums, apartments, even houses and landed property.

This allows a great degree of flexibility when it comes to possible investment options, and many Singaporeans have taken the leap.

That is not to say that investing in Japan is not without its hurdles, and navigating those hurdles will take study and patience… And some luck.

For all our familiarity with Japan, it is still a foreign country, with its own bureaucracy, its own way of doing things, ways that are starkly different from how things work in Singapore.

The structure of the cities are also markedly different, and a non-local cannot immediately know what little details make one location far more desirable than another, or what local municipal laws that apply in Osaka, don’t apply in Tokyo.

Navigating local real estate agents can be unwieldy, some who might be reluctant to work with troublesome foreign novices, or avaricious agents who look to take advantage of investors who cannot speak the language.

If it were easy and straightforward, everyone would do it, but it never is.

Expert, on the ground, knowledge

That is where companies such as FMI come in.

Along with a dedicated on the ground property management team, FMI has a long-standing history of successful investment and property development in Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.

In fact, they have 20 developments in Japan in the past eight years alone.

Much like a one-stop shop, FMI's got you covered for all things real estate if you:

Want to start a Japanese company

Are looking for a mortgage with their go-to bankers

Need some tax advice

Their history in investment and development means that they can offer products and properties for Singaporeans to invest in, safe in the knowledge that they know what they're doing, and that they can help possible investors navigate the potential hurdles along the way.

Peak Performance

One property investment that investors can look out for is The Peak Shinsaibashi in Osaka.

In the way that you think of Big Ben in London or the Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto, Osaka to me is known for Dotonbori.

Dotonbori is a fantastic shopping area on either side of a canal, alive with food and people.

And The Peak Shinsaibashi, completed in 2020, is a 15-minute walk away.

It offers modern Japanese interiors, fit for living or renting out to short-stay tourists or longer term tenants.

Another example is The Peak Tengachaya, completed in 2021.

The Peak Tengachaya is a joint project by the well-known Singaporean developer Jean Yip Developments, and received its first occupants amid Covid-19 outbreak’s height.

The relatively new building is located close to train stations that offer quick access to Osaka’s airport and other attractions.

But as nice as these locales are, unfortunately they’re sold out.

Which frankly, from an investment point of view, is exactly what you want to hear about a developer’s properties.

However, what is available is The Peak Shinsaibashi Prestige.

A freehold property – as were the previous two – it is projected to be completed in August 2025.

Four streets away from the Dotonbori area with an abundance of train stations nearby, the building houses a number of one-bedroom apartments, starting from approximately S$438,000.

And the Yen’s exchange rate is particularly low now, possibly making this a good time to take advantage.

Trendy seminars

If you’re interested in knowing more, FMI is holding a seminar on investment trends in Japan in 2024.

The seminar will be held this weekend on Jan. 13 and 14 at the Goodwood Park Hotel, with two sessions on each day - one at 12pm and the other at 3pm.

Seminar topics will include taking advantage of the upward trend of Japan real estate, as well as how to “spot potential gains and pitfalls in Japan” and why Osaka is expecting significant growth as the location of the 2025 World Expo as well as the highly anticipated Integrated Resort with Japan’s first ever casino operated by MGM & Orix.

Find out more at the following link.

