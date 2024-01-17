S’pore is the most fatigued country in the world. We ask S’poreans from 3 generations what they do to stay alive.

We Singaporeans are a worn-out bunch.

According to a 2021 survey, Singapore emerged tops as the most fatigued country in the world.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Singaporeans are also among the most sleep-deprived globally, with only 27 per cent getting enough sleep.

It’s a tough life.

So how does the average Singaporean stay functional?

To find out, I spoke to individuals from three different generations who seemed — against all odds — to be doing all right.

The Gen Z student

Life as a polytechnic student and an intern at Mothership is pretty busy. Priscilla, 20, gets about four to five hours of sleep per day.

While it “sounds very little”, Priscilla makes it work.

Not an avid caffeine-drinker (apart from the occasional iced matcha), she makes it a point to go for dance practice with her school’s hip-hop interest group after her internship hours.

She also actively participates in performances.

Explaining that she prioritises “incorporating her hobbies into [her] lifestyle”, she said:

“​​By doing the things I enjoy, it provides me with a good balance of work and life — allowing me to stay functional and awake!”

The millennial parent

New mum Chandel is one of those people who always looks like they’ve got their sh*t together.

Despite being the young (and busy) mother of a one-year-old, she regularly turns up to the office in flawless girl-boss fits, complete with perfect hair and make-up.

Incredibly for a millennial, she also doesn’t drink coffee.

When I asked her how she gets the energy for her glamorous-working-mum lifestyle, the 30-year-old shared that she “usually runs on adrenaline”.

Seeing her baby’s “cute and funny” antics also keeps her going. “Somehow mentally I won’t feel tired anymore,” Chandel said.

Apart from that: “I guess retail therapy, and dressing up and putting on makeup, helps me look and feel alive when I’m dead inside,” she said.

The pioneer generation grandpa

83-year-old Loh Thoo Yun may be the oldest of the trio I spoke to — but in a way, he’s also the most energetic.

The cheerful grandpa regularly goes out for walks and even cycles around his neighbourhood to keep fit.

His secret? Yomeishu, a herbal health tonic made from a blend of 14 different types of herbs.

Grandpa Loh has been drinking the Japanese tonic for over 20 years.

“Drinking it helps me feel more energetic, and is good for my kidney and bone health,” he professes.

While Yomeishu can be cooked into dishes for those who aren’t fans of its taste, Grandpa Loh prefers to keep it simple: a small 20ml glass before bed.

Conclusion

Hard drugs aside, it’s not a bad thing to need some help to get through the day.

If you’re not one for caffeine and or good old-fashioned sleep, why not try a traditional herbal liqueur for a bit of a boost?

According to Yomeishu, its decades-old blend of herbs helps to strengthen your body’s condition, increase metabolism, and improve blood circulation.

A research study even showed that a twice-daily dose of Yomeishu helped alleviate symptoms like fatigue, insomnia, and stomachache in post-operative gynaecological patients.

Just be careful if you’re going for a drive: the potent tonic contains a wine base, and is 14 per cent alcohol by volume.

Find out more about Yomeishu on their website.

