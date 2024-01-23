5 places to get CNY goodies worth the extra hours at the gym

I’m not gonna lie, Chinese New Year always brings about a certain level of stress for me.

Don’t get me wrong, I like getting together with family.

But this festive season also means me trying to recall the names of distant relatives, making mindless small talk, and fending off questions about when I’m getting married, and so on and so forth.

When the going gets tough, however, I find comfort in good food. More specifically, CNY goodies.

While some might deem eating treats a guilty pleasure, I can’t say I feel particularly guilty about it.

Here are some of our favourite places to grab these snacks.

1) Ding Bakery

Ding Bakery is a connoisseur of CNY staples.

The brand prides itself on its handmade goodies, made with the freshest ingredients and zero preservatives.

Its crowning glory? The pineapple tart recipe.

Each award-winning tart consists of rich pineapple filling encased in golden-brown pastry that melts on the tongue — a concoction achieved by mixing and kneading the dough with a special technique for a precise duration.

The best part? All orders are baked no more than two days before delivery, so customers can order in advance without worrying about receiving orders that have been on the shelf for too long.

Here are two you have to try this year:

Award-Winning Premium Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Tarts (S$22.90)

Click here to add to cart.

Award-Winning Nyonya Pineapple Tarts (S$18.90)

Click here to add to cart.

Other sweet treats include their Award-Winning Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kueh Bangkit (S$18.90), and if you’re craving something more savoury, the Crispy Salted Egg Crab Stick (S$18.90) will hit the spot.

You might already be familiar with some of the aforementioned classics, but 2024 is ushering in 34 new products onto the bakery’s shelves, including Crispy Crab Sticks (Ma La) and Ondeh Ondeh balls.

So keep a lookout.

Ding Bakery is also offering free delivery for orders above S$100 to sweeten the deal.

Head here to find out more.

2) Home’s Favourite

Founded in 1997, Home’s Favourite has honed the art of a mother’s homebaked flavours.

Despite having grown from humble beginnings, the bakery holds on to time-honoured tradition.

Its pastries and cookies have garnered them a dedicated customer base who treasure the taste of home.

Here are two crowd favourites:

Ondeh Ondeh Cookies (S$33.80)

These addictive bites packed with gula melaka, coconut, and pandan, are enough to brighten up any festive gathering or afternoon tea party.

Click here to add to cart.

Pure Butter Original Kueh Lapis (S$42)

You can also throw in this CNY essential — a densely smooth and rich kueh lapis slab made with quality butter.

Click here to add to cart.

3) Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes

There’s a reason why Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes has stuck around since 2009.

The first bakery to introduce egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and cane-sugar free cakes to the local scene, its acclaimed goodies are great for health-conscious folks or those with certain health conditions, ensuring that no one misses out on the festivities.

Here are two of our top picks:

Folded Love Letters (S$38)

An eggless and dairy-free alternative to the average egg roll.

Love letters, as in the name, were said to be mediums of communication used by lovers back in the day, who would fold their letters into the fragrant pastries.

Click here to add to cart.

GF Mulberry with Almond Biscotti (S$38)

The term “a minute on the lips, a lifetime on the hips”, might seem more palatable with this gourmet biscuit that is touted to be gluten-free, eggless, dairy-free, and lower on sugar.

Click here to add to cart.

4) Wang Lai Bakery

Established in 1968, Wang Lei Bakery has practically become a household brand for some families.

Boasting a family recipe that’s been passed down four generations, the bakery is said to craft most of its creations from scratch, using quality ingredients.

Here are the top two on our list this year:

Premium Crispy Cuttlefish Roll (S35.80)

Looking to add a touch of spice to your CNY spread?

These lightly spiced cuttlefish slices are rolled up into crunchy bites, perfect for popping into your mouth at one go.

Click here to add to cart.

Premium Arrow Head Chips (S$29.80)

These thinly sliced, deep fried chips are hard to put down once you’ve begun digging in.

You should probably stock up on at least a couple, just in case.

Click here to add to cart.

5) Mdm Ling Bakery

Mdm Ling Bakery has mastered the art of taking flavours across Asia and packaging them into a unique array of local delights.

As the options here are priced affordably, you have the luxury of picking up a wide selection of treats to sample and share this holiday season.

Many of their offerings are also halal certified.

Here are three picks from the bakery that we think you’d fancy:

Seaweed Popiah Crisps (S$19.80)

Mdm Ling’s seaweed crisps make for a smaller bite, if you’re looking for something lighter to tide you over to your next meal.

This versatile goodie can be eaten alone or paired with sweet drinks and tea for a more hearty snack.

Click here to add to cart.

Peanut Cookies (S$9.80-S$18.80)

Touted as halal certified and vegan friendly, these crumbly peanut biscuits offer a distinctive creamy, dense texture that melts in the mouth.

This particular treat signifies longevity and health, making for an auspicious way to kickstart the new year.

Click here to add to cart.

Kopi Siew Dai Cookies (S$10.80-S$21.80)

Kopi lovers can now enjoy their favourite beverage in the form of buttery cookies infused with the signature local coffee.

Fragrant and saccharine, just a whiff of them is enough to perk you up.

Click here to add to cart.

The sponsored article by Ding Bakery made the writer hungry.

Top image from Ding Bakery